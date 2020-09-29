Ravi Zacharias's Ministry Investigates Claims of Sexual Misconduct at Spas

RZIM denies the claims, saying in a statement to CT that the charges of sexual misconduct "do not in any way comport with the man we knew for decades." The organization has hired a law firm "with experience investigating such matters" to look into the allegations, which date back at least 10 years. RZIM declined to answer any further questions about the inquiry.

During his ministry career, the renowned apologist--who died in May at age 74 from cancer in his sacrum--spoke of chronic back pain resulting from a spine injury in 1985. He said he managed the pain with massage and physiotherapy.

The women who worked at the spas said when Zacharias wasn't traveling with RZIM, he came in for treatment two or three times a week. The businesses were a 15-minute drive from the ministry's headquarters in Alpharetta.

The three women knew Zacharias as the owner and a client as well as a Christian leader and famous author. Some of his books were sold in the store, and the employees read them so they could talk about them when he came in.

Zacharias was kind and took interest in their lives, according to the people who worked there. But over time, in the small private treatment rooms, Zacharias would make unwanted sexual advances, the three women each said independently. At first, they tried to ignore it, too embarrassed to call out a famous Christian minister. By their accounts, his inappropriate behavior only escalated.

"He would expose himself every time, and he would touch himself every time," one of the women told CT. "It was where he went to get what he wanted sexually."

Zacharias masturbated in front of one of the women more than 50 times, according to her recollection. He told her he was burdened by the demands of the ministry and he needed this "therapy." He also asked her to have sex with him twice, she said, and requested explicit photos of her.

CT has verified the identities and job histories of the three women. They shared their stories under the condition that they not be named, fearing the stigma of coming forward as victims and possible retribution for harming the reputation of a famous Christian leader. They spoke with CT by phone multiple times over the past five weeks, and CT heard from three coworkers at the spas who corroborated elements of their accounts.

Their claims come three months after Zacharias's death and three years after he settled a case against Lori Anne Thompson involving sexting allegations.

For the rest of the story click here: https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2020/september/ravi-zacharias-sexual-harassment-rzim-spa-massage-investiga.html