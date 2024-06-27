Primate Ndukuba Congratulates New ACNA's Provincial Archbishop-designate, Steve Wood

Archbishop Ndukuba in his warm congratulatory message to the new ACNA archbishop-designate noted that the Church of Nigeria joined in praying along with ACNA College of Bishops for a successful election that will bring on board yet another leader for ACNA who will continue the good works of his predecessors in office.

"We are glad that God found you fit for this task and has elevated you so serve Him in the capacity as the Archbishop of ACNA. No doubt this election is a testament to your dedication and service to the LORD and a significant milestone in your leadership and spiritual journey. Your commitment to the Gospel and your passion for spreading the message of love, hope, and redemption have made a profound impact on the lives of many, and we are glad you have been elected to continue in the biblical leadership of God's Church."

Dr. Henry assured him that, the Church of Nigeria as one of the Provinces that is in communion with ACNA, will work together with his leadership to strengthen the work of mission and also pray along with others for God's continuous guide and strength.

Primate Ndukuba prays for God's wisdom, grace, and discernment to cover his leadership as the Primate of ACNA and looks forward to working with him in the years ahead.

Bishop Wood will serve as the third archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA), which was founded in 2009 and now comprises over 128,000 members in more than 1,000 congregations across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The formal transfer of authority from Archbishop Beach, who is currently occupying the seat, to Wood will take place during the closing Eucharist of the Provincial Assembly on Friday, June 28, 2024.