PLEDGES AND PRINCIPLES

Appeals that God loves a cheerful giver, that we should give--not until it feels good--but until it hurts, that even Jesus paid deference to the Temple's receipts from the widow (Mark 12: 41-44; Luke 21: 1-4) have fallen on deaf ears. If, as Lenin said, capitalists will sell the rope with which the communists will hang them, I refuse to pay into church coffers merely to prolong their slide into the Sheol of oblivion.

Part of that which I haven't put into the collection plate has made itself to other charities, but even the college and university which gave me the education by which I have earned my living are not immune from my refusenik wallet. One school sold its naming rights to a member of one of the wealthiest families in the state, who after buying the governor's office trampled on Christians' constitutional rights to worship during Covid. That school will never get another dime from me. Charity it seems has run out of shame.

Jesus had only three years to prove His ministry of repentance and amendment of life. Will the church repent in the remaining years of my exile? I won't hold my breath.

