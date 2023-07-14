- Home
Perspectives on General Synod July 2023
Anglican Mainstream
July 14, 2023
What went on at General Synod
General Synod in 24 Snippets
It is not easy to summarise 4 days of debate -- so this time Anglican Futures has picked out four key themes of Synod and using the record of the official Livestream, and allowed members to 'speak for themselves'.
Read Anglican Futures here: https://www.anglicanfutures.org/post/general-synod-in-24-snippets
Living in Love and Faith
The Church of England Newspaper reports:
On the subject of LLF, Synod members and press were subjected to four hours of a presentation on Prayers of Love and Faith, which demonstrated yet again the divisions which lie ahead but offered very little by way of solutions to the unbridgeable divide between the two sides.
We have seen this divide in our series of articles on Prayers of Love and Faith. There are however indications that the College of Bishops is coming to terms with the idea that differences on this cannot be put into the category of 'things indifferent' -- they are matters of the deepest conscience and Biblical obedience. Click here for the Presentation:
Synod July 2023: Living in Love and Faith update – YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CamIXZ_gL4o