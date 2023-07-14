Perspectives on General Synod July 2023

Living in Love and Faith

The Church of England Newspaper reports:

On the subject of LLF, Synod members and press were subjected to four hours of a presentation on Prayers of Love and Faith, which demonstrated yet again the divisions which lie ahead but offered very little by way of solutions to the unbridgeable divide between the two sides.

We have seen this divide in our series of articles on Prayers of Love and Faith. There are however indications that the College of Bishops is coming to terms with the idea that differences on this cannot be put into the category of 'things indifferent' -- they are matters of the deepest conscience and Biblical obedience. Click here for the Presentation:

Synod July 2023: Living in Love and Faith update – YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CamIXZ_gL4o