Patriarch, Heads of Churches in Jerusalem want Dialogue for Peace at the Expense of Israel

Patriarch Theophilos said, "What is going on is really very dangerous not only for our region and the Holy Land but for the whole world, and it is our moral obligation as spiritual leaders to promote and serve the values of the gospel."

The pastoral solidarity visit takes place against the backdrop of a situation of prolonged war and dire humanitarian need, with an aim to "amplify calls from the Holy Land to engage in meaningful dialogue aimed at restoring peace and stability" -- not least in view of the evident risk of war escalating and spreading through the region and beyond.

So, who is prolonging the war? Who poses the real danger? Israel or Iran? It is certainly not Israel and PM Netanyahu has said that once the hostages are released and Hamas surrenders, peace is indeed possible. Hamas has no intention of doing so. Apparently that word--peace--has not reached the tunnel where the new Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is hiding.

If the Patriarch wants stability, then Hamas should close the tunnels, use whatever funds they have left and build a new Gaza society based on democracy, equity, and justice...and agree to live peacefully alongside Israel. They have made it abundantly clear that they have no intention of doing that. From the river to the sea does not include any Jews. Really!

Think about it. Since its establishment in 1948, the state of Israel has had Jews living alongside their Arab neighbors, with two million Arabs being full citizens of Israel in Israel proper. But Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank say that Jews will not be permitted to live alongside them. Who, then, really wants peace? Who wants a two-state solution? Not Palestinian leaders. And tragically, according to recent Palestinian polls, neither do the majority of Palestinians.

WCC moderator Bishop Dr Heinrich Bedford-Strohm proclaimed, "What we want to do is to really listen to what you have to say; we want to be a loudspeaker into the world, of the stories we are hearing."

Do those stories, presumably coming from Christians and Muslims under fire from IDF forces trying to dislodge terrorist fighters, also include Jewish fathers, sons, mothers, and daughters held captive underground by Hamas terrorists or is their story only of interest to Jews in Israel and the diaspora?

"Please know that we are thinking of you, every day, deep in our hearts. And we will try not only to understand what is happening, but to engage in dialogue with others, for peace and justice," Bedford-Strohm said.

Dialogue, one of the most overused words in the English dictionary, has produced nothing.

WCC general secretary Rev. Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay said, "We will continue to work for ceasefire and an end to the war. We will continue to look at the humanitarian situation, both in terms of access and aid. And we will continue to look at the question of what happens after the war. We need to put together roadmaps as to how we as churches and other faith communities can work together to build peace long-term," Pillay said.

A ceasefire only prolongs the war. Hamas has no interest in a ceasefire unless it benefits them and Gaza. Rocket attacks will heat up again. They have made it abundantly clear they reject a two-state solution. They only want one state - Palestine - with no Jews extant. A ceasefire is a no win for Israel and Netanyahu has made that abundantly clear.

Netanyahu accused Hamas of smearing Israel in the media so that Israel would be "pressured to end the war before it's won," he said to Congress. Speaking to receptive lawmakers, Netanyahu made clear: "I want to assure you, no matter what pressure is brought to bear, I will never allow that to happen."

Message received. What don't these Christian peacemakers not get? "Peace, peace where there is no peace," cried Jeremiah. A peace they want is the capitulation of Israel to a future that does not include them. Who would bargain their future away for that?

Dr. Michel Abs, Middle East Council of Churches general secretary said, "We should make our voices heard. The sound of bombs is not stronger than the sound of hearts, of love."

And Hamas is showing so much love that they are using hostages as bargaining chips in a long-term game of chess they hope to win.

He added: "We should remind those occupying the land of others, destroying their houses and aggressing and humiliating them on daily basis, to leave room for reconciliation and love in the future."

Israel has always owned the land. They have been there for over 3,000 years, long before Islam even existed! Islam came into existence in 622 when Muhammad migrated to Medina. The Land of Israel, which God told Abraham and Jeremiah he was giving to Abraham's descendants forever (Genesis 17.8; Jer 31.36), was the place where Jewish identity was formed. In 1407 BC Joshua took Israel across the Jordan River. This took place 40 years after the exodus from Egypt.

Of course, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby had to weigh in with a statement declaring that the State of Israel has been "denying the Palestinian people dignity, freedom and hope" -- and that ending its occupation of Palestinian territory is "a legal and moral necessity."

This is sweet music to Palestinian ears especially to the Palestinian Authority and Iran, but it bears no reality to what is going on, on the ground. Israel is now fighting on seven fronts for its very survival: Gaza, Lebanon, West Bank, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran. It is not only Hamas, but Hezbollah and the Houthis aided and abetted by Iran, the "axis of evil" that is pushing and manipulating everything from behind. Not to mention the other Iran proxies in Iraq, Syria, and the west Bank.

You can read my earlier piece on Welby and the history of Israel here: https://virtueonline.org/archbishop-canterbury-says-occupation-palestinian-territories-israel-unlawful-and-they-must-exit-he