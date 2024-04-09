The Path of Totality

Fifty-four years but only two other total eclipses (1979 and 2017) have elapsed since that dawning of the age of Aquarius yet we have endured Y2K, 12 presidents, and the burst of the Internet. I have aged and greyed, fathered a son and lost my parents. I have found Christ in the most unlikely places: a church basement, a repaired relationship, a sunset over a lake. World population has more than doubled, while the proportion of people living in extreme poverty has by some measures declined 80 percent. We may not be any closer to the millennium, but it may be less far away.

Some astronomers link Jesus' birth heralded by the "star in the East" (Matt. 2:2) to a conjunction of Venus and Jupiter; others to a comet. Skyward signs and portents were ancient predictors of earthly outcomes and the second millennium of Christ's crucifixion, resurrection and ascension is only a few years away.

Anybody buying long-term Treasuries?

David Duggan is a retired attorney living in Chicago