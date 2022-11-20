PANSEXUAL ANGLICANS WOULD RATHER BURN DOWN THE COMMUNION THAN REPENT

The homosexual steamroller will brook no opposition. The bare-knuckle fight is on for the soul of the church. Based on the history of the last 40 years, the Church of England will succumb to the pansexual demands of a small, shrill, and strident group who have all the time in the world to see their worldview embraced, right up to and including the consecration of bishops living in same-sex relationships. It worked in the American Episcopal Church; it will work in the Church of England.

Never mind the damage that view has wrought. Over 100,000 fled the Episcopal Church. Millions was spent on lawsuits, churches were ripped apart, friendships destroyed, pensions shortened and jobs were lost. The final ignominy was a bishop was tossed out because he refused to allow homoerotic marriages in his diocese.

The deeper truth is that homosexuals and lesbians would sooner burn down the whole church, and, if possible, drag the rest of the Anglican Communion down with them. "Burn, baby burn" first shouted out by the Watts rioters of 1965, has taken on new meaning in today's culture wars for the soul of the church.

'We will not turn back, we will not repent, we have the culture, a seduced public, and time on our side. We are sorry that Archbishop Rowan Williams could not seal the deal in Dromantine, Ireland with the primates. One pesky Nigerian primate stood in the way of his success.' Primate Peter Akinola wrote about it in a book, Who Blinks First, which you can read here https://virtueonline .org/who-blinks-first-rowan-williams-challenges-peter-akinola

The burning Sulfur smell of sodomy now assails the senses far and wide. Like a virus roaring through the body politic, the church's pansexualists know that their persistence will win the day. Evangelicals are little more than useful idiots trying desperately to find a third way out of the morass.

The pansexualists will tolerate no compromise. They will have none of it. It's all or nothing. They will temporarily wince at evangelical theological writers like Ian Paul and Vaughan Roberts, but these theologians will be emotionally gunned down by Jayne Ozanne and Colin Coward and a bevy of revisionist bishops who will demand that their pain of exclusion far outweighs the niceties of theological exegesis and apologetics.

This is, after all, the 21st century and one must get with the times. The Apostle Paul would never have understood committed same-sex relationships. Paul was a man of his times, culturally bound, busting a gut to get Jews to believe that the Messiah they were crucifying was the Lord of all creation. The fact that the Great Apostle did have condemnatory words to say about homosexuality is beside the point. Our understanding of sex has changed, we must look to the present and future and not to the past.

If only St. Paul could have met Bishop Gene Robinson or the Rev. Dr. David Monteith. St. Paul would have had an epiphany and changed his mind about God delivering them up to "shameful affections" (1 Cor. 6: 9-10), such as to a job as Dean of the world's most famous, prestigious Anglican cathedral or the Appointments Secretary sitting at the right hand of the most powerful archbishop in the Anglican Communion.

For pansexualists, homosex is a right, not a gift. The Bible portrays human sexuality as a gift from God for marriage and procreation. For homosexuals, sexuality is a right they demand regardless of what God thinks or what the church has taught for two millennia. If straights can have sex, so can we...and who are you to say we don't have a right to sex. You are clearly homophobic and a hater of homosexuals.

That lie is now entrenched in Anglican folklore. We who are faithful to God and scripture must now post the gay flag in our churches as a sign of our obeisance before our new sexual masters. As a result, the Church of England is captive to cultural Marxism, says former CofE Bishop Gavin Ashenden.

Here is what Professor J. Budziszewski prophetically wrote over 20 years ago: "Things are getting worse very quickly now. The list of what we are required to approve is growing ever longer. Consider just the domain of sexual practice. First we were to approve sex before marriage, then without marriage, now against marriage. First with one, then with a series, now with a crowd. First with the other sex, then with the same. First between adults, then between children, then between adults and children. The last item has not been added yet, but will be soon: you can tell from the change in language, just as you can tell the approach of winter from the change in the color of leaves. As any sin passes through its stages from temptation, to toleration, to approval, its name is first euphemized, then avoided, then forgotten."

But victories don't last forever; they are short-lived. Western pan-Anglicanism is in its death throes. Aging Episcopalians and Anglicans, now in their late 60s fill the pews with no new generations coming forward. Demographers and church historians now say that by 2040, most of Western Anglicanism will be gone, as will most of mainline American Protestantism.

Thriving Global South churches will continue to grow; they have only to wait it out to win. The spiritual center of Anglicanism will no longer be Lambeth or Canterbury, but Abuja. The Africans will get the last laugh.

God is not mocked, He is watchful over his flock, He will not allow them to be consumed. He has His remnant, and He is looking for prophets who will stand in the gap and warn the church of the perils of apostasy. Other Anglican options are already on the horizon and some commentators are urging the faithful to flee the CofE. Think GAFCON and the Anglican Network in Europe.

As St. John Chrysostom once observed, "The road to hell is paved with the bones of priests and monks, and the skulls of bishops are the lampposts that light the path." Beware.

