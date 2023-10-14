Orthodox ordinands plead with bishops to prevent fracture of the Church

On Monday, the House of Bishops published a press release, announcing that they had "agreed in principle that prayers asking for God's blessing for same-sex couples -- known as Prayers of Love and Faith -- should be commended for use."

The letter from the ordinands - the full text of which is below - has now been made public, as an encouragement to the wider Church and to allow other ordinands to add their names in support.

The group, known as "Orthodox Ordinands", came together after February's meeting of the General Synod when the Prayers of Love and Faith were first debated. The online group slowly grew as it became known that there were other ordinands who shared their concerns about the future, should such prayers be introduced.

Matt Porter, one of the signatories, explained, "We've been blessed to see great togetherness among ordinands, discernment candidates and deacon-curates. We are so grateful to have such a span of training colleges and dioceses represented. It's been incredible to see the unity to stand resolutely on the Bible's view of marriage and sex.

"Under PLF will orthodox Christianity be able to continue in the CofE? Certainly not if all orthodox ordinands aren't entering training in the first place or are leaving because they cannot accept these changes."

For months, they shared their concerns and prayed for one another. The decision to write a public letter came later, partially from frustration that so much of the public discussion centred around the processes that might or might not be used to introduce the prayers, rather than the validity of the prayers themselves.

"We wrote from the heart," said another signatory, Anna Mayo. "Many members of the group have and will continue to wrestle with the meaning of the ordination vows and indeed, with ordination itself. We will be asked to hold firm to and teach the doctrines of the Church of England - yet we see so many of our leaders resisting or re-framing them.

"This letter will hopefully do two things: raise the voice of those who have been silent thus far; and reassure other orthodox candidates, ordinands and deacon-curates that they are not alone. Together we will make our voice heard."

In their letter, these orthodox ordinands wrote, "We long for the Church of England to stand firm on the word of God and in the faith inherited. Please lead us in this."

It might be thought that bishops would be thrilled to have such committed individuals offering themselves for service in the Church -- but sadly it seems that all but a few dissenting bishops have turned a deaf ear to their plea. The rest are apparently determined to use their power to introduce these prayers with little regard for the word of God or due process.

But even now, many faithful Anglicans will be joining the Orthodox Ordinands in their final words: "We pray that you will alter this course of action. We ask that the Prayers of Love and Faith are not brought into use."

The full text reads:

Dear Bishops and Archbishops,

We write to you from a broad coalition of those who share a call to ordained ministry in the Church of England. We include people within the discernment process, in training, and those in their diaconate year.

At the time of writing we span ten training institutions and twenty-six dioceses. This group draws men and women from varied backgrounds including the HTB and New Wine networks, conservative evangelicals and traditional Anglicans, all of whom care deeply for and are heavily invested in the Church of England.

As those in whom you have invested, who you are preparing for decades of ministry, we need to convey our grief in seeing the current direction of travel concerning the Prayers of Love and Faith (PLF).

We are united in our belief that the PLF and accompanying response from the Bishops about identity, sexuality, relationships and marriage (20th January 2023) indicate a departure from the historic teachings of the Christian faith. The faith we have inherited through the word of God and the articles, formularies and liturgies of the Church of England is precious to us. We, including those among us for whom same sex attraction is a live issue, rejoice in Jesus' clear and life-giving teaching on matters of sex and marriage. Our name 'Orthodox Ordinands' reflects our shared desire to live out this historic teaching and support one another in following Christ's call.

Both the PLF and the indicated guidance leave us feeling vulnerable and concerned. We anticipate fracturing across the Church of England if they are implemented. We fear harm to the church's gospel witness if they proceed.

Even now we see early signs of damage in the reduced numbers going forward for ordained ministry. Within this group, as well as beyond it, many being ordained this past summer wrestled with whether to proceed - some could not. There are candidates in discernment, grappling with how to continue. The fact that many signing this letter wanted to do so privately illustrates the vulnerability experienced by orthodox ordinands, candidates and curates within the church. We expect this uncertainty to increase if the prayers are introduced and have serious concerns about the impact for orthodox laity and clergy alike.

We long for the Church of England to stand firm on the word of God and in the faith inherited. Please lead us in this. We hope that you hear the cost of PLF for our generation of ordinands and future ordinands too.

If the PLF are introduced we must convey the need for full protections to ensure that orthodox ministers can continue to faithfully serve those entrusted to the church's care. However, we ask that you show great care to do nothing that will undermine the doctrine of the church. We pray that you will alter this course of action. We ask that the Prayers of Love and Faith are not brought into use.

Yours sincerely,

Anna Mayo and Matt Porter, on behalf of Orthodox Ordinands.

Seventy-eight (78) individuals currently in training have privately signed in agreement with this letter.