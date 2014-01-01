THE ORDINATION OF WOMEN AND THE ANGLICAN-EPISCOPAL EXPERIENCE: THE ROAD TO SCHISM

[The ordination of women to the priesthood] was a tragic decision for our church. . . there has been one conflict after another...unfortunately the bishops have been for it, this is an ultra liberal body... I can't tell you what a mess it is.

1 No greater example of polarization over this issue is available than that of the Anglican-Episcopal Church.

2The ordination of women to the Episcopal priesthood has shaken the ecclesiastical structure of the Episcopal Church and has put that Church on the agonizing road to schism.

The format of this case study will be:

1- A survey of contemporary events connected with the ordination of women in the Episcopal experience,

2- A survey of divergent approaches to the Bible the issue has exposed,

3- A brief survey of the issue in the Church of Sweden, and,

4- Conclusions and implications that may help the Seventh-day Adventist Church avoid the turmoil

and schism which our Episcopal brethren have suffered.

You can read more here:

https://www.adventistarchives.org/the-ordination-of-women-and-the-anglican-episcopal-experience.pdf