OHIO: Anglican Church opens doors in Darke County

The church aims to engage those seeking a traditional and authentic spiritual journey, inviting the community to attend Sunday Advent services in December with a special focus on the profound message of Christmas starting at 10 a.m. each week.

In addition to the Advent Services, Fr. Andrew Costa invites you to join the Lessons and Carols Service on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. This festive event highlights the lessons and music of the holiday season and will deepen your faith and understanding as they celebrate the season.

Situated at 123 West Weller Street, the Darke County Anglican Church occupies the historic Ansonia Christian Church, boasting a rich 120-year history within the Ansonia community.

For details on the Darke County Anglican Church, visit www.dcanglican.org or our Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/dcanglican. Contact Fr. Andrew Costa at dcanglican@gmail.com or 937-659-9006. "We're here to support your community and spiritual needs."