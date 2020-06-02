Noted Anglican Leader Passes from the Scene

Thank you, Lord, for the gift of a man whose love for you never wavered and whose willingness to see the potential of everyone he met was infinite. Comfort Sandra, Jen, Kate and David. In Christ alone, Amen.

FROM THE REV. AL ZADIG RECTOR OF ST. MICHAEL'S PARISH CHURCH IN CHARLESTON, SC.

The following is a message from the Rev. Al Zadig, Rector of St. Michael's Church Charleston, where Peter served as Scholar-in-Residence.

Saying Goodbye to a Hero

Just minutes after our Annual Meeting/Festival of Faith on Zoom today, I received word that our Scholar in Residence and dear friend the Rev. Dr. Peter Moore had died. My brothers and sisters in Christ, we lost a hero of faith this weekend. A hero of the faith who always stood for the bedrock truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the foundation of Scripture against all odds, powers and principalities.

In addition to writing books, pastoring, and leading, Peter poured his life into the ancient art of mentoring the generations. Whether students at FOCUS (Fellowship of Christians in Universities and Schools), Trinity School for Ministry, St. Michael's Church, or the Bishops and clergy of the Anglican Leadership Institute, he loved coming alongside to make disciples!

I therefore marvel at the fact that Peter died on the eve of Pentecost. Why? He simply lived and breathed through the power of the Holy Spirit. I know we all have our Peter Stories, but I especially remember that when he first came to St. Michael's he would walk around with the pictorial directory of the parish just so he could memorize all your names and pictures! He had that kind of love for you!

While Peter's obituary is being prepared as I write this, I just wanted you to know now so you can be praying for Peter's wife Sandra as well. Funeral plans are being arranged and the service will take place at St. Michael's Church at a date and time to be announced. Peter died on the Eve of Pentecost, May 30, following a battle with cancer.

VOL RECALLS

Peter was a huge supporter of Virtueonline. He encouraged, exhorted and pushed me to keep telling the Anglican story, exposing the Episcopal Church's heresies. He wrote a wonderful review of my book "The Seduction of the Episcopal Church" which you can read here: A BOOK YOU MAY NOT WANT TO READ: https://virtueonline.org/book-you-may-not-want-read

His favorite books were The Abolition of Man, C. S. Lewis; The Great Divorce, C. S. Lewis. His most interesting assignment was as Director of the Anglican leadership Institute where he helped mentor a new generation of young Anglicans, many from Africa and Asia. I served on the board.

May he rest in peace and rise in glory.