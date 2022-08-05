- Home
Nondenominational Churches Are Adding Millions of Members. Where Are They Coming From?
It's not mainline traditions anymore.
RYAN P. BURGE
Christianity Today
August 5, 2022
Over the last decade Baptists, Methodists, Lutherans, Presbyterians, and every other Protestant family has declined except for those who say they are nondenominational.
The 2020 US Religion Census, due out later this year, tallied 4,000 more nondenominational churches than in 2010, and nondenominational church attendance rose by 6.5 million during that time.
At the same time, mainline Protestant Christianity is collapsing following five decades of declines. In the mid-1970s, nearly a third of Americans were affiliated with denominations like the United Methodist Church, the United Church of Christ, and the Episcopal Church. But now, just one in ten Americans are part of the mainline tradition.
In 2021, nondenominational Protestants in the United States outnumbered mainline Protestants. But what is causing this tremendous shift in the church landscape? To rad more click here: https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2022/august/nondenominational-growth-mainline-protestant-decline-survey.html?fbclid=IwAR0HNYQdhRMkyge-MnCr6Ee6PPPxKOs7MkTMP8784dJnGRTkE_pd_AyBNLE