jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » Nondenominational Churches Are Adding Millions of Members. Where Are They Coming From?
Nondenominational Churches Are Adding Millions of Members. Where Are They Coming From?

Nondenominational Churches Are Adding Millions of Members. Where Are They Coming From?
It's not mainline traditions anymore.

RYAN P. BURGE
Christianity Today
August 5, 2022

Over the last decade Baptists, Methodists, Lutherans, Presbyterians, and every other Protestant family has declined except for those who say they are nondenominational.

The 2020 US Religion Census, due out later this year, tallied 4,000 more nondenominational churches than in 2010, and nondenominational church attendance rose by 6.5 million during that time.

At the same time, mainline Protestant Christianity is collapsing following five decades of declines. In the mid-1970s, nearly a third of Americans were affiliated with denominations like the United Methodist Church, the United Church of Christ, and the Episcopal Church. But now, just one in ten Americans are part of the mainline tradition.

In 2021, nondenominational Protestants in the United States outnumbered mainline Protestants. But what is causing this tremendous shift in the church landscape? To rad more click here: https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2022/august/nondenominational-growth-mainline-protestant-decline-survey.html?fbclid=IwAR0HNYQdhRMkyge-MnCr6Ee6PPPxKOs7MkTMP8784dJnGRTkE_pd_AyBNLE

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org