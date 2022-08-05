The 2020 US Religion Census, due out later this year, tallied 4,000 more nondenominational churches than in 2010, and nondenominational church attendance rose by 6.5 million during that time.

At the same time, mainline Protestant Christianity is collapsing following five decades of declines. In the mid-1970s, nearly a third of Americans were affiliated with denominations like the United Methodist Church, the United Church of Christ, and the Episcopal Church. But now, just one in ten Americans are part of the mainline tradition.

In 2021, nondenominational Protestants in the United States outnumbered mainline Protestants. But what is causing this tremendous shift in the church landscape? To rad more click here: https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2022/august/nondenominational-growth-mainline-protestant-decline-survey.html?fbclid=IwAR0HNYQdhRMkyge-MnCr6Ee6PPPxKOs7MkTMP8784dJnGRTkE_pd_AyBNLE