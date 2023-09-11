NIGERIA: Former Presidential Candidate Donates to Anglican Church

The former Anambra State governor has made a habit of donating to Anglican Churches and schools in the state since the end of his tenure. In the past he donated ₦40m equivalent of $50,923 US donation to Faith Specialist Hospital, where the College is domiciled, and Friday's donation has brought it up to ₦90 million or $11,133 US.

Speaking at the event, the Labour Party presidential torchbearer noted that, through his planned giving, he would be part of the project supervision till its completion. Obi explained that the contribution was aimed at supporting the Diocese's overall initiatives in strengthening its healthcare facilities.

He attributed his motivation behind the gesture to his belief that healthcare is one of the critical developmental needs of any society.

He urged Nigerians to encourage the Anglican Church and other institutions in their efforts to develop critical areas of society, adding that his support for the church's projects is rooted in his conviction that the entire populace of the state would benefit from the facilities.

Obi in the past also donated ₦10 million the equivalent of $12,730 US to Paul University, Awka, owned by the Anglican Church of Nigeria.

In furtherance of his philanthropic gestures and contributions to the enhancement of human development, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi announced the donation while attending the foundation laying ceremony of the Department of Midwifery and Public Health Nursing of the Millennium College of Nursing Sciences, owned by the Awka Anglican Communion.

