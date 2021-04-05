jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » Nicholas Drayson elected Primate of the Anglican Church of South America
Nicholas Drayson elected Primate of the Anglican Church of South America

Nicholas Drayson elected Primate of the Anglican Church of South America

By Press Release
Anglican Church of south America
April 5, 2021

The Bishop of Northern Argentina, Nicholas Drayson, has been elected as the Primate of the Anglican Church of South America. The provincial synod met last month (27 March) and elected Bishop Nicholas as Primate of the Province. He succeeds Presiding Bishop Greg Venables, who retired last year. The Bishop of Bolivia, Raphael Samuel, had been Acting Primate during the vacancy.

Bishop Nicholas was educated at Keble College and Wycliffe Hall in Oxford, England. He began his ministry with the South American Mission Society and became Bishop of Northern Argentina in 2011.

His ministry in Northern Argentina has been focused on indigenous cultures and languages; and he has translated the New Testament into Choroti, one of the native languages.

He is also a member of the Anglican Consultative Council, and an Eco-Bishop as part of the Anglican Communion Environmental Network.

The province asks for prayers for Presiding Bishop Nicholas and his wife Catherine.

VOL: A source told VOL that he is orthodox but an institutionalist. He has been invited to participate in GAFCON events.

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org