Nicholas Drayson elected Primate of the Anglican Church of South America

By Press Release

Anglican Church of south America

April 5, 2021

The Bishop of Northern Argentina, Nicholas Drayson, has been elected as the Primate of the Anglican Church of South America. The provincial synod met last month (27 March) and elected Bishop Nicholas as Primate of the Province. He succeeds Presiding Bishop Greg Venables, who retired last year. The Bishop of Bolivia, Raphael Samuel, had been Acting Primate during the vacancy.

Bishop Nicholas was educated at Keble College and Wycliffe Hall in Oxford, England. He began his ministry with the South American Mission Society and became Bishop of Northern Argentina in 2011.

His ministry in Northern Argentina has been focused on indigenous cultures and languages; and he has translated the New Testament into Choroti, one of the native languages.