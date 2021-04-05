- Home
Nicholas Drayson elected Primate of the Anglican Church of South America
By Press Release
Anglican Church of south America
April 5, 2021
The Bishop of Northern Argentina, Nicholas Drayson, has been elected as the Primate of the Anglican Church of South America. The provincial synod met last month (27 March) and elected Bishop Nicholas as Primate of the Province. He succeeds Presiding Bishop Greg Venables, who retired last year. The Bishop of Bolivia, Raphael Samuel, had been Acting Primate during the vacancy.
Bishop Nicholas was educated at Keble College and Wycliffe Hall in Oxford, England. He began his ministry with the South American Mission Society and became Bishop of Northern Argentina in 2011.
His ministry in Northern Argentina has been focused on indigenous cultures and languages; and he has translated the New Testament into Choroti, one of the native languages.
He is also a member of the Anglican Consultative Council, and an Eco-Bishop as part of the Anglican Communion Environmental Network.
The province asks for prayers for Presiding Bishop Nicholas and his wife Catherine.
VOL: A source told VOL that he is orthodox but an institutionalist. He has been invited to participate in GAFCON events.