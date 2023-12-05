Nicholas, Bishop of Myra

By Chuck Collins

www.virtueonline.org

December 5, 2023

December 6 is the feast day of Nicholas, Bishop of Myra. "Myra in Lycia" is mentioned in Acts 27:5, but the New Testament offices of episcopos (bishops) and presbyters (priests) were different names for the same ecclesiastical office. The three-fold distinction of bishop, priest and deacon was developed later in the early church for the wellbeing of the church (bene esse). The idea that bishops are successors of the apostles traceable back to the primacy of Peter is a much later idea invented to perpetuate ideas of ordination and apostolic succession other than the succession of apostolic teaching to each generation, of which the Bible speaks (2 Timothy 2:2). St. Nick (270-343) is the patron saint of children. Legends were written around this saint having to do with children and generosity to the poor. Happy St. Nicholas day!

Trivia # 1: While dictating his third and last volume of the Summa Theologica,Thomas Aquinas stopped dead in his tracks while saying mass on the feast of St. Nicholas, December 6, 1273. He either heard a voice or saw a vision or read a Bible passage that challenged his life's work. He reportedly said, "Such things have been revealed to me that all that I have written seems to me as so much straw." He refused to write any more and died three months later.