NIAGARA: Bishop Authorizes New Gender Identity Liturgy

The Niagara Anglican Newspaper

January 6, 2021

Bishop Susan Bell has authorized for use in the Diocese of Niagara an interim rite to enable clergy to better respond to the pastoral needs of transgender, non-binary, and gender expansive parishioners.

The rite is called 'Affirming the Newly Named' and celebrates and affirms those who are claiming a new name and set of pronouns as part of their journey to fullness of life in regard to their gender identity.

"I am so grateful to have this pastoral rite available for use in parishes as it names and sacralizes the experience of trans and non-binary people who are beloved of God," says Bishop Bell about the new liturgy.