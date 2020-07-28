The NFL Just Declared War On Church

The deal has not been publicly released, but NBC Sports made no mention of any restrictions on attending protests. Meanwhile, the NFL's Twitter account has been sharing and celebrating pictures of players engaging in protests around the country.

As with more typical CBAs, players can face fines if they don't comply with the restrictions on church and the other activities listed. The fines for each offense can vary, and while they haven't been revealed for this agreement, violating the CBA used to regulate conduct on the field can result in fines from $5,000 to over $70,000.

NBC Sports also reported that players who test positive for Covid-19 after violating the CBA won't be paid for games they aren't able to attend. They would also forego any future guarantees made in their contracts.

If players do violate the rules, NBC Sports speculates that teams may "rely on contacts within the community to contact the team if/when violations are witnessed," or even use a tip line. In other words, members of the community would be encouraged to report players they see trying to attend church. Other ideas suggested by NBC include tracking players or stationing officials at "local establishments," potentially including players' houses of worship.

