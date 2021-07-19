New primate for the Congo

Speaking to the Anglican Communion News Service, the Archbishop-elect said: "in a country marked by violence, unstable economic conditions and severe poverty, my election as the next Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Congo came as a 'surprising dream'.

"However, I understand that the ultimate purpose of our lives is to bring glory to God and to participate in God's mission to the world. In this sense, the call of God for me to take such high responsibility implies faithfulness, accountability to God and care for the people of God. Therefore, as always, I must focus on proclaiming the good news of the Kingdom set within a very holistic understanding of mission."

Dr Titre Ande is currently the Bishop of Aru Diocese. He gained a doctorate from Birmingham University in the UK. He was Principal of the Theological College for many years, and still teaches theology. He has been Bishop of Aru for 15 years and has been involved in training church leaders throughout the country.

He has asked that those around the Communion pray for: "God's mercy and blessing for an effective 'transformational -- servant -- leadership' actions in a country marked by violence and severe poverty where life is becoming more meaningless"; his consecration service in January 2022; the fight against Covid-19; and for the "Congo to be transformed by the power of Christ's resurrection."

Archbishop Zacharie, who became primate in September 2016, will remain in post until Dr Titre Ande is installed early next year.

VOL FOOTNOTE: A source told VOL that Ande is a GAFCON supporter but also has lots of strong ties to the Communion. Happily, he is a Gospel man. The more the C of E shows its true colors, the harder it will be for orthodox Africans to stay linked