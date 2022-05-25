New Diocese of Florida Bishop Attempts to Thread Needle over Homosexual Marriage

"Following the election, there have been concerns about my comments on LGBTQIA relationships and racial reconciliation...my prayer is that we begin our relationship free of misunderstanding."

No, there is no misunderstanding bishop, you cannot have it both ways.

Holt's ability to practice ecclesiastical gymnastics is big, like a homosexual sex worker convincing a client that he really is a virgin if he could only convince himself that he is one too.

Holt then goes on to say that while he holds to the traditional view of marriage expressed in the Prayer Book, he is mindful of where the culture and TEC sit on this important topic. "Please know that Resolution B012 from our 2018 General Convention will be followed and upheld to pastorally support both our progressive and conservative parishes."

Fly in bishops will once again be all the rage, like DEPO (Delegated Episcopal Pastoral Oversight), which has now pretty well fallen out of favor.

"My commitment is to be a faithful pastor to all. I am committed to embracing the diversity that the people of the Diocese of Florida represent."

Therein lies the problem. Holt cannot serve two masters. Bill Love, the former Bishop of Albany found that out the hard way. He said no and got the heave ho. He was followed soon after by the former bishop of Central Florida, John W. Howe who formally renounced his bishopric in TEC and the joined the Anglican Church in North America.

Jesus was very clear about serving two masters "No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other." (Matt. 6:24) Jesus framed it in relationship to wealth, but it could just as easily apply to anything that replaces who we ultimately serve. If it is wrong, then it is idolatry. St. Paul talked about "another gospel" (Gal. 1:8) "But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach a gospel other than the one, we preached to you, let them be under God's curse!"

Holt then falls for the old canard about "listening" made famous by former PB Frank Griswold.

"I highly respect those who hold a different view than my own. I have always learned the most from dialogue with those who disagree with me. This is why my first mission as bishop-elect will be to listen, from one end of the Diocese of Florida, geographically and theologically, to the other. I am respectful of the lives, experiences, and opinions of all others, and I hope for the same from others."

Listening has always meant you will listen to the whine of homosexuals till you agree with them and if you don't, you will be accused of homophobia, then hate and then, like Bishop Love, told to leave. It was the epitome of casuistry.

Communion Partner bishops, a fast-disappearing group, played up that they were the church's loyal opposition. Instead, they became the church's ecclesiastical eunuchs.

In the New Testament, disagreement is allowed on certain areas, but in the areas of sexuality there is no latitude, there is no area in which this is called 'adiaphora' or indifference. You cannot simply rewrite scripture and introduce into the life of the church areas in which the early Church of the apostles were very clear as to what the Lord was teaching us.

Scripture affords no compromise on human sexual behavior. Sexuality is binary and Jesus affirmed Genesis, "male and female created He them." Holt has already sold his soul and there is no turning back unless he repents. TEC's bishops are not known for that; inclusion and diversity rule the church.

BREAKING NEWS....

Challenge launched to the election of Charlie Holt as bishop of Florida

Press Release

May 25, 2022

A Letter from the Standing Committee & Chancellor

Dear Members of the Diocese of Florida,

An objection has been filed by a little over 10% of voting delegates challenging the Bishop Coadjutor election. As your Standing Committee and Chancellor, we want to assure you -- with the highest degree of confidence -- that we believe in the election's validity from every perspective. Below are the key facts on the election that provide more context and clarity. We value transparency, so if you have any questions, please contact us any time at standingcommittee@diocesefl.org.

Our Articles of Reincorporation require two-thirds of all canonically resident clergy to form a quorum for the election of a Bishop Coadjutor Elect.

We offered an online option to canonically resident clergy only on Thursday, May 12 in order to meet the clergy quorum requirement. This permitted clergy impeded by factors such as COVID-19 risk, travel and emergencies to attend and vote digitally.

We comfortably met the quorum thanks to clergy eager to participate.

This option was not offered to laity because unlike clergy delegates, lay delegates have alternates who can attend and act in their stead.

Diocesan Council ensured that our bylaws permit online attendance and voting, according to Florida Law.

The quora for both clergy and lay delegates were confirmed prior to and following each round of balloting at Convention and no objections or questions were raised by any candidate or delegate.

The voting process, tallies and final result were fully audited and confirmed by independent, non-Episcopal auditors.

During the Convention, no objections were made to any other procedures by any delegate or the candidates.

We value the input and consciences of our few friends who have objected, and we will do everything we can to follow the proper channels so that their questions and concerns may be answered.

Thank you, again, for your participation throughout the entire search process and election. We look forward to the exciting next steps of the transition period and welcoming Bishop Coadjutor Elect Father Charlie Holt and his family back into our Diocesan family.

With Faith, Hope, and Love,

Your Standing Committee

The Rev. Joe Gibbes

Mr. Ben Hill

The Rev. Teresa Seagle

Mr. Arthur Crofton

The Rev. Sarah Minton

Ms. Jackie Jones

Fred C. Isaac, Chancellor