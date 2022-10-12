NEW DEAN OF CANTERBURY IS IN A SAME-SEX CIVIL PARTNERSHIP

"I'm delighted by David's appointment as Dean of Canterbury. He has been an exceptional Dean of Leicester -- and his deep faith and spirituality, creativity, and profound sense of service will be a gift to Canterbury Cathedral and all the communities it serves," said the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Dr Monteith entered into a legal civil partnership in 2008 and was at the time at Holy Trinity, Wimbledon in the Diocese of Southwark. When the Blair Government introduced civil-partnerships, they were specifically made for those in same-sex partnerships. An attempt by the House of Lords to extend them to siblings and others in friendship relationships for the purpose of inheritance and hospital visiting was overturned.

This appointment follows the appointment announced in February this year of Stephen Knott as the Secretary of Appointments for the Archbishops of York and Canterbury. Mr Knott married Major General Alastair Bruce of Crionaich, Governor of Edinburgh Castle, in St John's Episcopal Church, Edinburgh, with the Bishop of Edinburgh officiating.

The announcement of Dr Monteith's appointment on the Canterbury Cathedral website https://www.canterbury-cathedral.org/whats-on/news/2022/10/10/new-dean-of-canterbury-announced/ notes that "David has overseen significant development and growth at Leicester, enabling the cathedral to become 'a beating heart' for one of the most diverse cities and counties in England. This ministry has included the re-interment of King Richard III, and the current major redevelopment project, 'Leicester Cathedral Revealed', which secures and equips the cathedral for worship, witness and welcome for the next 100 years. David currently chairs the College of Deans for the Church of England."

Does Dr Monteith's role as chair of the College of Deans suggest the possibility that due to his 'seniority', he was head hunted for the post?

Archbishop Welby also commented: "We will benefit greatly from David's experience and perspective, not least from his work in helping diverse faiths and cultural communities to live well together."

Leicester at the moment is in the throes of extended violence between Hindus and Muslims. The city is witnessing extremist Hindutva chanting and racist attacks against members of the Muslim community. Masked Hindutva men have taken to the streets, even after police earlier this month were authorized to exercise dispersal and stop-and-search powers.

The appointment of an openly partnered homosexual to such a senior position in the church raises a number of questions.

Was the Queen informed of his sexuality before she gave her approval?

Did Archbishop Welby know about this appointment before the Lambeth Conference?

The Lambeth Conference ended on August 7th, and Queen Elizabeth died on September 8th. During that time, many key figures involved in the appointment would have had holidays, and there would need to have been selection of a short list, interviews, and all the legal paperwork including checks on safeguarding and being 'fit to receive'. Would all this have happened within that timeframe?

So, did the Archbishop of Canterbury know about the appointment while the bishops were meeting at Lambeth? If so, did he conceal it and why?

What impact might such knowledge have had on the conference, especially on those who, while orthodox, still attended?

Is Dr Monteith and his partner's relationship 'celibate' as required by the Church of England of gays and lesbians living together in civil partnerships? Was the appointee asked? The current position of the Church of England is that marriage is between a man and a woman. The Church has also maintained that it supports celibate same-sex relationships, including civil partnerships.

What will be the effect of the timing of this announcement on the upcoming debate and decisions about Living in Love and Faith in General Synod in February, 2023? Does it load the dice in any way about what will be the stance of the bishops and their recommendations? Will any firm stance by orthodox Anglicans be construed as having personal and unwelcome implications?

"David and his partner David can be assured of a very warm welcome when he is installed as Dean of Canterbury in December", said the Very Rev. Jane Hedges, Acting Dean of Canterbury.

What message is the Archbishop giving not only to the Church of England, but to the Anglican Communion through this appointment? Will such a "warm welcome" be echoed across the Anglican Communion? Will Primates and other senior leaders in conscience be able to accept invitations to attend services at the Cathedral?

Dr Monteith will be installed as Dean of Canterbury at a service in Canterbury Cathedral on Saturday, 17 December at 15.00.

