Michael Nazir Ali on the History of the Church in England

By Chris Sugden

Church of England Newspaper

September 28th 2023

Not every Christian author can attract clergy and lay people from the Roman Catholic Church, the Church of England, the Ordinariate and the Anglican Mission in England to a launch of their latest book. 30 people from these branches of the Church in England gathered in London on September 21 for the launch of Michael Nazir Ali's latest book "The Mission and Ministry of the Church in England" (T and T Clark).

Monsignor Michael, as he now is, described by the publishers as 'a prominent evangelical churchman', and a prelate in the Roman Catholic Church was prompted to write it as nothing had been written on the history of the English Church since Bishop John Moorman

( of Ripon)'s 'A History of the Church in England' in 1976. He recalled how the liberties of the 'Ecclesia Anglicana' had been preserved by Magna Carta in 1215 in the context of the papacy and European monarchs. He explored the engagement of the church with the state by noting that Bishops are in the House of Lords because 'they were there at the beginning and were its creators'. He noted that the Dominican and Franciscan orders began as preaching orders because the parish clergy were not preaching. He noted elements in the history of the English church which impel towards Christian unity, and which are currently being lost in the Church OF England.