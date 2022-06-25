The media has figured out that a woman is the child-bearer

CNBC: Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade will financially hurt the "most marginalized" women, experts say ...

DAILY WIRE: Pro-Abortion States Seek to Become "Safe Havens" For Women Seeking Abortions ...

NY TIMES: The Ruling Overturning Roe Is an Insult to Women and the Judicial System ...

THE GUARDIAN: "A slap in the face to women": Nancy Pelosi condemns overturning of Roe v Wade ...

NBC: Pregnant woman reacts to Supreme Court's "horrible" abortion ruling ...

SF GATE: Senator Diane Feinstein says Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade "Devalues Women" ...

GB NEWS: "This is very frightening for a lot of women." Baroness Claire Fox discusses the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn constitutional protections for abortion ...

CNBC: "I'm outraged!" Women react to Roe v. Wade ruling outside of the Supreme Court ...

KDFW: Women's rights advocates converge in Downtown Dallas to protest Roe V. Wade ruling ...

KGAN: Truck runs over woman's foot during Roe v. Wade protest ...

CNN: Women outside of Supreme Court asked about ruling ...

ACB7NEWS: Montgomery County women's group rallies in Wheaton after SCOTUS abortion ruling ...

3 NEWS: Roe v. Wade landmark decision: Women's rights activists protest in Corpus Christi as anti-abortion supporters celebrate the Supreme Court's ruling ...

RNS: Will states prosecute women who seek abortions? ...

THE HILL: Women of color react to SCOTUS decision overturning abortion rights ...

KMTV: Women in Omaha react to the SCOTUS decision on abortion rights ...

NY TIMES: How women who support abortion rights are reacting to the news ...

KCRA: "This decision is an attack on women": California leaders react to Roe v. Wade overturning ...

LA TIMES: The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California ...

FOX 26: Women react to historic overturning of Roe v Wade ...

12 NEWS: Arizona women react to ruling overturning Roe v Wade ...

MICHIGAN LIVE: Woman who had abortion Thursday among those protesting end of Roe v. Wade at Michigan capitol ...

SPOKESMAN - REVIEW: "It's a war against women": Hundreds gather in downtown Spokane to protest overturning of Roe v. Wade ...

CLICK ORLANDO: Women's organizations to hold abortion rally in wake of Roe v. Wade decision ...

Here are the headlines that are NOT being written:

Heartbroken transgendered man decries the loss of their reproductive rights ...

"It's an outrage!" screams a person with a vagina upon hearing the Supreme Court ruling ...

WOMXN storm the Supreme Court building protesting the overturning of Roe v Wade ...

Pregnant man "devastated" following Roe v Wade decision interrupts his planned abortion ...

People Who Menstruate unite to protest SCOTUS ruling ...

"Babies will be saved!" Birthing people proclaim after Roe v Wade ruling announced ...

Chest-feeders are confused as to what the Supreme Court ruling means for them -- it depends on the state they live ...

Pregnant person goes into labor on steps of Supreme Court building ...

Uterus people enraged their reproductive rights have been hampered by High Court ...

A WOMAN IS A WOMAN

All of a sudden wokeness and all the woke terms and terminologies for women have fallen by the wayside, at least temporarily.

The media has figured out that, in the case of the Roe v Wade Supreme Court ruling, a woman is an adult female capable of reproduction, so the words "woman" and "women" are being liberally used.

Even The Babylon Bee has noticed: "Weird: Democrats Suddenly Saying 'Woman' Today as If Everyone Knows What It Means ..."

The only words that have the exact meaning of what an adult human female is are "woman" and its plural "women." Nothing else conveys the essence of what a woman is. The woke terms "transgendered man" is not accurate, "a person with a vagina" is not accurate, "womxn" is not accurate, "pregnant man" is not accurate, "people who menstruate" is not accurate, "birthing people" is not accurate, "chest-feeders" is not accurate, "pregnant person," and "uterus people" is not accurate.

The outcome and future of Friday's Roe v Wade Supreme Court ruling is just too important to let it be bound up in transgender ideology.

Both pro-life demonstrators and abortion protesters, spilled into the streets across America Friday, and on into the evening, either rejoicing in the Supreme Court's ruling or decrying it.

They were not caught up in the LGBTQ struggle. They had other things on their minds. They were not flying rainbow flags. Their focus was solely on the womb -- a woman's womb.

When the rubber meets the road, and when things became personal and real, the lesson is that the transgendered ideology and the gay pride agenda do not solve the abortion problem. If anything, gender confusion complicates it.

Many were shocked to learn that actual physical biology trumped transgender ideology. The Supreme Court was interested only in the woman's womb. The womb of an adult human female which is capable of reproduction, and how that womb fits into the US Constitution.

The woman's womb houses and nourishes the growing baby during the gestational period of about nine months in a human.

That womb houses and nourishes a small spark of life -- a living and growing human being.

When the baby is born, he or she comes complete with fingers and toes, a head full of hair and a button nose. Then in the case of a baby girl -- a tiny womb.

Perhaps now the slaughter of the baby -- that living and growing human being -- in the womb will at least be slowed.

But because of man's (and woman's) propensity to sin, abortion will never be aborted.

Mary Ann Mueller is a journalist living in Texas. She is a regular contributor to VirtueOnline