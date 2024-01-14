THE LONGING GOD

When history has run its course, it will be judged with justice by its Creator who sees the reality of our human ambitions, achievements and failures. In every age, there is the same scramble to possess the things of this world and its kingdoms, rather than to serve God and his kingdom.

People prefer instead to pursue wealth, celebrity, power, cosmetic beauty, and fool's gold of many kinds by which they are dazzled and filled with greed, things which have no lasting value even within their own generation, but are costly in terms of lives wasted, wars waged, and poverty perpetuated while a few grow richer than Midas.

The only one worthy to open the scroll on the day of judgement is the Lamb whom God has sent us, to ransom us by his blood out of the peoples of the earth, from generation to generation, so that we may at last by faith stand in his presence. We who by our nature found ourselves in darkness, shame and error are now raised up to serve God as a royal nation and a priestly kingdom, members of the body of Christ who have been redeemed and made holy by his sacrificial offering and obedient love.

In the course of many centuries there have been great civilisations, which have left behind the evidence of their achievements, in fine buildings, works of literature and many kinds of science and art. Human beings are constantly curious about this world, understanding more and more of the created order, and through our growing knowledge and technology becoming capable of improving our experience of life. But we are never satisfied, nor can we be while we remain mortal and fallible, restless because we long to know more about our Creator and our place in eternity. God has made us this way, so that we might come to our senses, and reflect on our condition without him.

Wisdom calls us to find our answers in God, in his love for us, in the redemption he has brought forth for us in his Son, in faith in God alone as our present hope and future destiny. Philip was ready to hear God's word, as was Nathanael, waiting and longing for the good news brought by Jesus. In our own day there are many who are waiting with eager longing to receive new birth in the power of the Holy Spirit. What a joy it is to see lives changed as eyes are opened, to see the spiritual reality of heaven itself, and to behold for themselves the Saviour of the world!

The annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity runs from 18-25 January. Let us take any opportunity we can to greet our brothers and sisters in Christ in all of the many denominations which are to be found around us, and if possible pray together, however briefly, for the unity which Jesus wills for his Church.

The Rev. Stephen Trott is rector of the parish church of St John the Baptist, Boughton in Northamptonshire. He is Bishop’s Ecumenical Officer in the Diocese of Peterborough.