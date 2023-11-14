Another report by the ACDP (African Christian Democratic Party) noted that when the police tried to intervene the disrupters pelted the police with bottles and other projectiles. These disruptors quite openly showed their allegiance by displaying not only Palestinian flags but also the black ISIS Jihadist flag. Death threats were shouted. One of the intimidators who denied Christians their constitutional right to exercise their freedom of religion and freedom of speech was recorded saying, "You will not walk with an Israeli flag here, you will die, you will die."

Eventually the police had to disperse them with teargas and rubber bullets. Another witness said, "these people are talking about bombing all American and Israel businesses -- they are serious in their allegations." Also, that "...they would bomb all churches who stand with Israel."

Only a day earlier a "Pro-Palestinian" march took place in the City of Cape Town in which the Anglican Bishop of Table Bay proudly identified himself with the cause. One can only wonder how he could justify standing with people who were chanting genocidal slogans against Jews including the taunt "From the river to the sea..."

It is not only the capitals of the western world such as London, Paris and Washington that are the scenes of visceral racial hatred -- recent events in South Africa show the rise of antisemitism is a global phenomenon and parallels the rise of Salafist Jihadi ideology.

Dave Doveton is the senior editor of Anglican Mainstream. He is based in South Africa