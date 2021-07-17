Letter from the Primate of South Sudan to the nation on the country's 10th anniversary since independence

We acknowledge with thanks to God the sacrificial efforts done by our liberators and all those who supported us in our struggle for freedom. We all hoped for a peaceful and joyful life in our new nation, but our hearts have continued with pain, anguish and misery brought by our own evil actions.

On this day we should humbly listen to the voice of God that says: Come now, let's settle this, says the Lord. Though your sins are like scarlet, I will make them white as snow, though they are red like crimson, I will make them white as wool. (Isaiah 1:18)

Now, with freedom in our minds, and Christian faith in our hearts, I appeal to all our citizens to decease from violence and embrace brotherhood, love, peace, unity, forgiveness and reconciliation.

We appeal to the Revitalized Government of national unity to double her effort in speeding the implementation of the revitalized agreement in letter and spirit in order to put an end to the long suffering of the miserable citizens of this nation.

We continuously commit ourselves in prayers for God's will to be done in South Sudan as it is in heaven.

Hope and Peace of God be with you all. Thank you.