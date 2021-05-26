Letter in Church Times (May 21) about Dr Bernard Randall from the Ven Norman Russell

What needs to be added to LLF resources is a biblical analysis of Critical Theory with respect to gender and identity.

Sir

The dismissal of Dr Bernard Randall from the chaplaincy at Trent College which was widely reported in the Press brings into focus the concerns of many clergy, teachers and others about freedom of speech and thought. Over recent years, we have heard a lot in the Church about speaking truth to power, which in practice usually means offering free advice, welcome or not, to political and business leaders. What Dr Randall has done is more profound, unmasking the unseen principalities and powers which are increasingly reshaping the default ways of thinking within our culture. One does not have to be brave as a bishop or priest to go with the flow and declare from a pulpit or platform that climate change is an urgent issue requiring attention, but what Dr Randall has done has been personally costly. He has spoken truth about a culture which is becoming increasingly oppressive and is quick to victimise its critics; he has done so in a way which is a model of courtesy and respect. There are many Christians and others who share Dr Randall's views and are afraid to say so publicly, fearing that they will be pilloried, find themselves in court, or even lose their livelihood.