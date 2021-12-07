LEADING ANGLICAN THEOLOGIAN CALLS FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP'S REMOVAL

"I did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016. I did not trust his character. But the American people through the electoral process did," said Noll, a former seminary professor and outspoken ACNA evangelical on life issues.

"Donald Trump is a narcissistic demagogue. That does not justify his removal from office. I did not see reason to impeach him a year ago. Removing a president is an extreme action justified only by the extreme "crimes and misdemeanors." The American people removed him from office on November 3, 2020, effective January 20, 2021."

"After the events of January 6, I believe the Congress ought not wait to remove him from office."

Office -- that's the point. By attempting to obstruct the constitutional process of electing a president and the duly constituted body carrying that process out, for inciting a crowd to attack the Capitol building, the prime symbol of the American Republic -- leading incidentally to the death of one of his deluded followers -- Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, "so help me God."

With great office comes great responsibility and with that responsibility comes accountability. He has violated the responsibility of that office, and he must be held accountable, said Noll.

"I am making this appeal as a Christian and according to the Biblical teaching: "Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God" (Rom 13:1). In the case of the President, God's authority is mediated by the Constitution. In violating the Constitution, Donald Trump has rebelled against God."

Not all governments have the means to remove the chief authority. In the days of the Babylonian Empire, God removed the mad king directly:

At the end of twelve months he was walking on the roof of the royal palace of Babylon, and the king answered and said, "Is not this great Babylon, which I have built by my mighty power as a royal residence and for the glory of my majesty?" While the words were still in the king's mouth, there fell a voice from heaven, "O King Nebuchadnezzar, to you it is spoken: The kingdom has departed from you, and you shall be driven from among men, and your dwelling shall be with the beasts of the field. And you shall be made to eat grass like an ox, and seven periods of time shall pass over you, until you know that the Most High rules the kingdom of men and gives it to whom he will." Immediately the word was fulfilled against Nebuchadnezzar. He was driven from among men and ate grass like an ox, and his body was wet with the dew of heaven till his hair grew as long as eagles' feathers, and his nails were like birds' claws. (Dan 4:29-33)

In the case of the United States of America, God has delegated that role to the Congress. The Congress should exercise that authority posthaste and remove him, for God's sake.

