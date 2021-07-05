The Language of Healing

by David G. Duggan ©

VIRTUEONLINE

July 5, 2021

In a handful of places, the Gospel writers thought it so important to give Jesus' words in the original Aramaic or Hebrew, almost as an emphasis to the words written in the Greek vernacular known as Koine. Why this is, I don't believe anyone can say: two occur in Mark's accounts of Jesus' healings (Mark 5:41 and 7:34), one in Matthew's expansion of the 6th Commandment's prohibition of murder to include calling your brother a fool ("raca" 5:22). And of course there is Jesus' cry of dereliction from the cross, recorded in both Matthew and Mark: "Eloi, eloi, lama sabachthani," "My God, my God, why hast Thou forsaken me?" (Mark 15:34; Matt. 27:46). These are the only "last words from the cross" recorded in two Gospels.

Certainly, the original words add a degree of verisimilitude to the Gospel, but why stop at those? Jesus healed scores of people, presumably in His mother tongue, but only in these places did the Evangelist choose to repeat the words as spoken. "Little girl, I say to you, get up," which He said while taking the hand of synagogue ruler Jairus' 12-year-old daughter (Mark 5:41) and "Be opened" (Mark 7:34) which he said while touching the tongue of the deaf mute who could immediately speak plainly are not that remarkable that they alone would be recorded. And then why did Luke and John not record any of these?