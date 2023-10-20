LANGHAM FOUNDATION USA HEAD BLASTS PROSPERITY GOSPEL

"One particular brand of ear-scratching falsehood plaguing the church around the globe is what's commonly called "the prosperity gospel." It takes many forms and can be dressed to look very much like the biblical truth. But ultimately, it appeals to our desire for ease, wealth, for instant gratification, and for being the center of the story. It promises a crown without a cross, which is not the way of Jesus."

The Langham ministry is the brain-child of the late John R.W. Stott whose global ministry transformed biblical evangelicalism in the 20th century.

Homan said Langham works closely with brothers and sisters in impoverished parts of the world who believe sorrow and suffering aren't signs of God's abandonment. Rather, using Scripture, they help us see how God's blessings can be enjoyed even when material blessings don't abound."

"Scholars, preachers, and Langham-published books are working to combat this common enemy of the church. There is a real threat to growth and faithfulness among God's people. The faithful preaching and teaching of God's Word really is sufficient to counter the threat and, by God's grace and the spirit's power, to build the church."

The core of the health and wealth gospel departs from the core of the gospel of Christ, whose center is the cross, said Langham scholar, Dr. Femi Adeleye. "How have we slipped from the simplicity of the gospel of Christ -- moderation and an emphasis on contentment --to an excessive pursuit of the things of this world." Adeleye is the author of the recently published "Preachers of a Different Gospel."

In an article on "The True Meaning of Prosperity," regional commentaries are helping combat false promises with the truth of Scripture. "The Bible is universal. It speaks to everyone, in every culture, at every time. But it doesn't always address us in the same way," writes Langham scholar, Liz Mburu, author of the Africa Bible Commentary. "It has transformed the way pastors are able to reach people with the Word of God. The book speaks to the prosperity gospel and other issues directly affecting the church in Africa."

Dr. Johan Ferreira issued a serious call for change in Christian leadership, arguing that there is an escalating crisis among the people of God: the rich have exploited the poor, the leaders and administrators have become corrupt, but now even the prophets are hypocrites. Many preachers who have been implicated in financial mismanagement and corruption, whether in Asia or the West, are proponents of the co-called "prosperity gospel." The theology of the "prosperity gospel" closely links Christian faith with success at work, in business and society.

There is also an emphasis on miracles, healing, emotional highs, and having fun. The leaders of such churches are often paraded as model Christians, being good-looking, trendy, healthy, affluent, and popular. They justify their approach on the basis of establishing "seeker sensitive" and "culturally relevant" churches. However, from a biblical perspective, this increasingly popular version of the Christian message is problematic.

"The Bible does not promise perfect health and worldly success for those who would follow Jesus. Instead, it talks about tribulation, cross-bearing, and persecution. Clearly, human aspirations and the desires of the world are often at odds with the values of God's kingdom. The Bible encourages Christians to pursue humility, self-denial, simplicity, poverty, honesty, purity, patience, justice, mercy, and faith. Proponents of the "prosperity gospel" do not preach about sin and repentance, they do not focus on the cross, and they do not nourish the Lord's sheep with real spiritual food. Rather they twist the message of the Bible. Their teaching focuses on achieving one's goals, reaching one's full potential, and being healthy and happy. This message, of course, is very popular and easily attracts thousands of adherents, but the more important question is whether or not we are faithful to the biblical message that exposes human depravity and that calls us to repentance and faith."

