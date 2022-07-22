LAMBETH CONFERENCE STUDY GUIDE SENDS CONFLICTING MESSAGE OVER RESOLUTION 1:10

Most LGBTQ Anglicans will insist that their dignity and witness are harmed if they are deprived access to same-sex marriage, which 1:10 does. 1:10 undermines marriage equality, which is at the heart of homosexual and lesbian demands and angst.

Furthermore, how does one affirm the dignity of B, T, and Q Anglicans without undermining a biblical understanding of sexuality, marriage, and basic human anthropology? If male and female are fluid words, what does that do to everything the New Testament says about marriage and sex?

All hell will break loose when TEC and Canadian homosexual bishops see the fine print on the "call" and realize they are being duped, and that, based on the reaffirmation of 1:10, they are still second-class sexual citizens in the Anglican Communion!

The Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) bishops led by Sudanese Archbishop Justin Badi will also feel betrayed with the language of affirmation. They will see in it a duplicitous stand with language that calls for the "dignity and witness" of LGBTQ Anglicans, language they have never signed off on or agreed too.

Here is what 1:10 says "Many of these are members of the Church are seeking the pastoral care, moral direction of the Church, and God's transforming power for the living of their lives and the ordering of relationships."

This is a ministry to homosexuals, not from homosexuals. The intention of 1:10 was always palliative care for pansexualists. No witness to accepting their behavior was ever intended.

In fact, 1:10 and the more than 500 bishops who voted for it, said the exact opposite. They called for the "pastoral care" of homosexuals they believe are caught in an unbiblical sexual vortex with the Bible recognizing sexual relations only between a man and a woman in marriage, no exceptions! Here again is the language of 1:10; "While rejecting homosexual practice as incompatible with Scripture, [it] calls on all our people to minister pastorally and sensitively to all..."

With talk of resolutions and legislation out, and the new-fangled language of "calls", perhaps the liberal framers hoped to bamboozle Global South bishops.

One of the bishops is Gregory Cameron of St. Asaph, Wales. He is the former Secretary General of the ACC, a personal friend of pro-gay Archbishop Rowan Williams and a bishop who authorized the blessing of same sex marriages in 2021 in direct violation of 1:10! He is one of the lead authors in The Lambeth Call on Christian Unity. How ironic. Are the GSFA bishops aware of that?

Frankly, the deeper truth is that African, Asian and South American bishops have had enough of liberal western Anglican elites like Welby and his growing elitist bishops owning, operating and manipulating the agenda for western pansexual ends. They look down their noses at Africans whom they regard with disdain as backward and enlightened, hoping that the inroads of modernity will change their minds. They forget that many of Africa's archbishops did receive some of their theological training in US and UK seminaries and universities. They are nobody's fool. They see the Church of England following in the footsteps of the American Episcopal Church on homosexuality.

REVISIONIST TEC BISHOPS REBEL

But a rebellion has already begun. While Welby has invited gay and lesbian bishops for the first time, he said he is drawing the line at inviting their spouses. But the Episcopal bishop of Maine, Thomas Brown will attend with his spouse, Thomas Mousin. He will be allowed to attend worship and the other public events, but not all, like "the spouses' programme." While Mousin was 'expressly disinvited' he will attend with a wink, wink, nod, nod from Welby, who will plead nolo contendere if challenged by his appearance. Mousin hopes by attending that he and the bishop can change hearts and minds over a cuppa and conversation.

The Bishop of Los Angeles, John Harvey Taylor, in a sharply worded note on his blog called it a "Bait-and-switch Lambeth Conference". Here's his take; "We'll be issued electronic voting devices and asked, among other things, to vote on (they call it "affirm," so I guess they're electronic affirmation devices) Lambeth's notorious, communion-rivening statement in 1998, known as Lambeth I.10, that biblical marriage can only be between a man and a woman. If we don't vote yes, we can vote that a question needs more discernment. As of now, we won't be able to stand up decisively for people's God-given human rights and vote no."

"Anglicans and Episcopalians are about to arrive in Canterbury as credulous props for what is likely to be a majority vote against marriage equity," said Bishop Susan Brown Snook of The Episcopal Diocese of San Diego.

Even the revisionist bishops are now smelling a "pastoral" rat.

Earlier in the month, Sudanese Archbishop Justin Badi warned Welby and the Lambeth Conference of bishops that they cannot ignore Resolution 1:10 as "the official teaching of the Anglican Communion."

In a video addressed to "Dear [orthodox primate, archbishop, moderators and bishops]", Badi welcomed his hearers to GSFA, with a prayer to foster the unity of the orthodox while being a faithful witness and defender of the faith once delivered.

The evangelical Anglican archbishop sounded a clarion call to biblical faithfulness which means to seek direct affirmation of Resolution 1:10 of Lambeth Conference 1998 as the official teaching of the Anglican Church on marriage. Badi called on provinces to align their faith and order accordingly.

Both sides seem ready for battle.

The Lambeth Conference deep thinkers could be in for a rude awakening when they arrive in Canterbury. The line-item veto must be kept alive to hold the mostly western liberal bishops to account and that includes the Archbishop of Canterbury himself, Justin Welby.

