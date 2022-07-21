LAMBETH CONFERENCE IS DOOMED EVEN BEFORE IT BEGINS

Thirteen times since 1867, the bishops of Anglicanism have gathered as a collegial body to debate the faith. They seek a common mind on how best to guide the Communion in matters of faith and morals, ruling on questions of theology, doctrine, ecclesiology, administration, discipline, politics, the marriage bed, children, social justice and other weighty issues facing them.

Thirteen times -- 1867, 1878, 1888, 1897, 1908, 1920, 1930, 1948, 1958, 1968, 1978, 1988, and 1998 -- the bishops have issued clear directives designed to help the faithful maneuver in society and remain faithful to Christ as well as be a powerful witness to the Gospel in the secularizing world swirling around them. The bishops courageously tackled the controversial issues of the day and boldly issued their collective guidance.

Thirteen times the bishops followed the same prescription: prayer, reflection, congeniality, and debate all of which resulted in a series of Lambeth Resolutions which reflected the bishops' insight, collective wisdom, pastoral teaching and guidance.

That was until the XIV Lambeth Conference was convened in 2008. Then the Resolutions were watered down to mere "Reflections." The bishops issued no clear guidance, gave no teaching, nor were there spiritual directions issued to the wider Communion. Just thoughts -- "reflections" -- to develop a more "pastoral approach" to the growing differences between the progressives and traditionalists, the liberals and conservatives, the High Church, Low Church and Broad Church struggling to exist and coexist within the same church body sharing a common heritage.

People need clear guidance and directions as they make their way through the pitfalls of daily life and are living in an increasingly hostile world. Think of the Ten Commandments.

Religious people look to their faith leaders. Christians turn to the church and Jews turn to the synagogue seeking spiritual guidance and direction from their priests and pastors, rabbis and Torah scholars.

BISHOPS ARE CALLED

In the historic Apostolic traditions -- Catholics, Anglicans, Orthodox and some Lutherans -- bishops are called to be the chief pastor of the diocese who is entrusted with the power of authority, pastoral oversight, the proclamation of the Gospel, and teaching the truths of the faith.

Bishops have a grave responsibility to protect the Altar and pulpit, to spread the Gospel, and to teach the faith.

Bishops are called "to contend for the Faith which was once for all delivered to the Saints." (Jude 3);

Bishops are called to banish and drive away all erroneous and strange doctrine contrary to God's Word;

Bishops are called to teach the ignorant;

Bishops are called to instruct the people from the Holy Scriptures;

Bishops are called to preach the Good News;

Bishops are called to deny all ungodliness and worldly lusts;

Bishops are called to live soberly, righteously and godly in this present world;

Bishops are called to sanctify the faithful;

Bishops are called to correct and discipline the wayward;

Bishops are called to call the sinner to repentance;

Bishops are called to govern their people;

Bishops are called to be stewards of the mysteries of God;

Bishops are called to believe in the Scriptures -- both the Old & New Testaments;

Bishops are called to protect the Altar and the Pulpit -- the Word and Sacrament;

Bishops are called to be faithful and faith-filled;

Bishops are called to be servants of Christ;

Bishops are called to be faithful to the Great High Priest, from which flows their own priesthood; and

Bishops are called to lead.

Now as XV Lambeth Conference is about to convene, the current Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has already virtue-signaled that the definitive Resolutions of Lambeth Conferences of bygone days are out. The 2008-era Reflections will become merely a series of "Lambeth Calls," a further dilution of the Lambeth bishops' ability to definitively define and teach the unique faith principles of Anglicanism.

"The Archbishop of Canterbury has announced that the bishops gathered for discussions will adopt a process called 'Lambeth Calls,'" the recently released Lambeth Conference Study Guide reveals. "'Lambeth Calls' is the name being given to describe declarations, affirmations and specific calls to the church shared by bishops that are taking part in the Lambeth Conference in 2022."

"The Anglican Communion is a communion, it is not a hierarchy," the Archbishop of Canterbury pontificated during a pre-Lambeth news conference. "We don't give each other orders; our Provinces are autonomous but interdependent. And that means we can't order each other around, and I praise God for that."

Lambeth 2022's theme is: "God's Church for God's World." The working texts are taken from the five chapters of First Peter.

THE LAMBETH CALLS

"A 'Lambeth Call' is what the Bishops of the Anglican Communion at the Lambeth Conference 2022 will want to say about a key issue for the Church and world. It includes specific calls which others will be invited to take up and act upon," the Lambeth Conference Study Guide continues. "The focus of the Lambeth Conference in 2022 is exploring what it means to be 'God's Church for God's World' in the decade ahead."

The proposed "Lambeth Calls" will focus on:

Mission & Evangelism,

Safe Church;

Anglican Identity;

Reconciliation;

Human Dignity;

Environment & Sustainable Development;

Christian Unity;

Inter-Faith Relations;

Discipleship; and

Science & Faith.

LEAD AUTHORS OF THE PROPOSED LAMBETH CALLS

MISSION & EVANGELISM: Archbishop Melter Tais (Primate of the Church of the Province of South East Asia);

SAFE CHURCH: Garth Blake (Chairman of the Anglican Safe Church Commission);

ANGLICAN IDENTITY: Archbishop Philip Richardson (Primate of New Zealand);

RECONCILIATION: Archbishop Thabo Makgoba (Primate of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa);

HUMAN DIGNITY: Archbishop Howard Gregory (Primate of the West Indies);

ENVIRONMENT & SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: Archbishop Julio Murray (Primate of the Anglican Church in Central America);

CHRISTIAN UNITY: Bishop Gregory Cameron (Bishop of the Diocese of St Asaph in Wales);

INTER-FAITH RELATIONS: Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon (Secretary General of the Anglican Consultative Council);

DISCIPLESHIP: Archbishop Stephen Cottrell (Archbishop of York); and

SCIENCE & FAITH: Bishop Steven Croft (Bishop of Oxford).

THE ORCHESTRATED GOAL OF EACH LAMBETH CALL

MISSION AND EVANGELISM:

All Christians are called to share their faith and give an account of the hope that lies within them. Evangelism is the proclamation of our faith. All our mission and evangelism begin with the mission of God. As Anglicans, we have a gift to share with those in our context and culture. God loves us and it matters that we share that love and therefore that message with others. As those called to serve Christ in episcopal ministry in the Anglican Church, we rejoice to announce this CALL for Evangelism.

SAFE CHURCH:

Safe Church/Safeguarding is about working to ensure the safety of all members of the church community, with a particular emphasis on children, young people and adults made vulnerable by circumstance or relationships where there is an imbalance of power. We, the bishops of the Anglican Communion gathered at the Lambeth Conference 2022, make this CALL to promote the physical, emotional and spiritual welfare and safety of all people, especially children, young people and vulnerable adults, within the churches of the Anglican Communion.

ANGLICAN IDENTITY:

The Anglican Communion is a gift from God. Governed by Scripture, affirming the ancient creeds, sacramentally centered, and episcopally led -- Anglicans seek to be faithful to God in their agreement and in their disagreements. Grounded locally, but with global reach, we turn outward in witness to the risen Christ. In the joy of the Lord, we CALL for:

(i) an Anglican Congress meeting in the Global South before the next Lambeth Conference;

(ii) a revitalization of the Marks of Mission with special attention to the diversities of context, ecumenical commitments, and inter-faith co-operation;

(iii) a review of the Instruments of Communion; and

(iv) the development of a new Instrument of Communion centering the voices of indigenous leaders, the laity, women, and young people.

RECONCILIATION:

God's reconciling mission is central to the ministry of the Church today. We live with difference, and it is difficult and demanding. In order for God's reconciliation to be fully realized there needs to be both justice and accountability. Let us practice the habits of being curious, being present and reimagining. This CALL reaffirms God's reconciling mission as a central part of the Church's ministry. Recognizing that those in power have sometimes used talk of reconciliation to maintain status and impede efforts towards justice and wholeness, we seek a Communion-wide focus on a renewal of this ministry. As we witness together, we practice the reconciling habits highlighted at the Lambeth Conference -- being curious, being present and reimagining.

HUMAN DIGNITY:

All human beings are made in the image of God. Therefore, Anglicans are committed to respect, protect, and acknowledge the dignity of all. There has been, however, a gap between rhetoric and reality. Historical exploitation, deepening poverty, and prejudice continue to threaten human dignity. Amidst these threats, and our own divisions and discernment, we CALL for:

(i) an Archbishop's Commission for Redemptive Action;

(ii) the establishment of an Anglican Innovation Fund; and

(iii) a reaffirmation of Lambeth I.10

that upholds marriage as between a man and a woman and requires deeper work to uphold the dignity and witness of LGBTQ Anglicans.

ENVIRONMENT & SUSTAINABLE

DEVELOPMENT:

The world is now in crisis. Climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution threaten both people and planet. Yet, this is still God's world and God calls us to respond as Easter people: bearers of hope. This is a CALL to the Instruments of Communion, to all bishops and people of our churches, and to world leaders, to take bold and decisive action in spiritual and practical ways including achieving net-zero carbon emissions as soon as possible to limit the global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

Millions of people today live in extreme poverty and inequalities damage their lives and capacity to flourish. The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a vital vision to address this and offer a way of living together in peace, prosperity and in partnership as one humanity This is a CALL to the Instruments of Communion, to all bishops and people of our churches, and to world leaders, to enable all nations of the world to support and fulfill these Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 including its vision to 'leave no one behind.'

CHRISTIAN UNITY:

We are committed to the work of unity. We confess we are not united and for Christians that is a scandal and a cause of shame. We urge all our sisters and brothers to commit to work for unity and we CALL especially on our ecumenical partners to help us, work with us and enable us to move closer to one another.

INTER-FAITH RELATIONSHIPS:

A persistent challenge for Anglicans is how to be God's Church for God's World when living with people of diverse faiths. In some contexts, furthermore, Anglicans face hostility and sometimes persecution. This is a CALL to witness to Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour by faithful, Christ-like service and in humble proclamation of His Good News among people of different faiths and beliefs. It includes a CALL to bishops across the Anglican Communion to forge a new friendship with a leader of another religious tradition, modelling our commitment to peace-making and the common good.

DISCIPLESHIP:

A disciple is a learner. In the CALL that follows, the bishops assembled at the Lambeth Conference invite all Anglicans, female and male, young and old, to become learners in the liberating way of Christ in every aspect of their lives. The Bishops are issuing this CALL because First Peter calls all God's people to such disciplined and whole-of-life discipleship.

SCIENCE & FAITH:

Despite calls from successive Lambeth Conferences for the Church to engage with

science and technology, the perception of a gap between science and faith has become more widespread in many parts of the Communion. This is a CALL to every Church of the Anglican Communion to recognize within science God-given resources for the life of faith and to offer the wisdom of faith to the work of science. It is a CALL for churches, seminaries and programmes to support and equip church leaders in this, and to support scientists for such courageous and confident leadership.

WEAVING FIRST PETER INTO THE LAMBETH CALLS

MISSION & EVANGELISM: I Peter 2:9; and I Peter 3:14-16.

SAFE CHURCH: I Peter 2:16-17; and I Peter 5:1-2.

ANGLICAN IDENTITY: I Peter 2:9.

RECONCILIATION: I Peter 2:4-10.

HUMAN DIGNITY: I Peter 1:3; I Peter 2:9; I Peter 3:9-10; and I Peter 4:8-10.

ENVIRONMENT & SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: I Peter 1:22; and I Peter 4:9-20.

CHRISTIAN UNITY: I Peter 3:8; I Peter 2:9; and I Peter 4:10.

INTER-FAITH RELATIONS: I Peter 2:12; I Peter 3:15-16; and I Peter 4:13-14.

DISCIPLESHIP: I Peter 4:7-11. and

SCIENCE & FAITH: I Peter 4:10-11.

OTHER SCRIPTURE TEXTS TAPPED

MISSION & EVANGELISM: None.

SAFE CHURCH: None.

ANGLICAN IDENTITY: None.

RECONCILIATION: None.

HUMAN DIGNITY: Genesis 1: 26-28 & 31; John 3:3 & 16; John 10:30; John 13:12-17 & 34-35; Romans 5:18-19; I Corinthians 3:9; I Corinthians 15:22; II Corinthians 5:14-17; Galatians 3:28; Colossians 1:15-20; II Peter 1:14; 1 John 4:11; Revelation 7:9; and Revelation 21:24.

ENVIRONMENT & SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: Genesis 2:15; Luke 4:18; John 10:10; and II Peter 3:13.

CHRISTIAN UNITY: None.

INTER-FAITH RELATIONS: Acts 1:8.

DISCIPLESHIP: Matthew 28:19. and

SCIENCE & FAITH: None.

NON-SCRIPTURE MATERIALS RESOURCED

MISSION & EVANGELISM: quotes by Catholic Pope Francis, and quotes by Lutheran Dietrich Bonhoeffer.

SAFE CHURCH: World Health Organization Fact Sheets -- Violence on Women & Violence on Children; the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Targets; the Charter for the Safety of People within the Churches of the Anglican Communion (ACC-15); the Protocol for Disclosure of Ministry Suitability Information Between the Churches of the Anglican Communion (ACC-16); and the Guidelines to Enhance the Safety of all Persons -- Especially Children, Young People and Vulnerable Adults -- within the Provinces of the Anglican Communion (ACC-17).

ANGLICAN IDENTITY: the Chicago-Lambeth Quadrilateral; the Inter-Anglican Standing Commission on Unity, Faith & Order (IASCUFO); the Instruments of Communion; the Five Marks of Mission; the Lambeth 1878 Principles of Church Order; the Oxford Handbook on Anglican Studies; the 1963 Anglican Congress in Toronto Canada; the 2018 Symphony of Instruments; Lambeth 1888 Resolution 11; the 1662 Book of Common Prayer; the XIX-XXI Articles of Religion; AAC-6; Lambeth 1988; and the 2022 Archbishop of Canterbury's "Apology to the Indigenous Peoples of Canada."

RECONCILIATION: The Theological Education in the Anglican Communion Initiative; the Colleges and Universities of the Anglican Communion Network; the Archbishop of Canterbury's Peace-building team; the Anglican Communion Fund; the Anglican Peace & Justice Network; and The Difference Course.

HUMAN DIGNITY: UN General Assembly's 73rd Session (October 2018); The Inter-Anglican Standing Commission on Unity, Faith & Order (IASCUFO); the International Commission for Anglican-Orthodox Theological Dialogue (ICAOTD); and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

ENVIRONMENT & SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the UN Millennium Development Goals and the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals; Lambeth 2008; ACC-17; the Anglican Alliance; the Anglican Communion Office's Department for Gender Justice; the Five Marks of Mission; and the Anglican Communion Forest Initiative.

CHRISTIAN UNITY: 1920 Lambeth; the World Council of Churches; the Bonn Agreement; the Union of Utrecht; the Community of Saint Anselm at Lambeth Palace; the Lund Principal; the Anglican Communion Office; The Faith and Order document -- The Church: Towards a Common Vision; the Chicago-Lambeth Quadrilateral, the Four Principles of Ecumenism; the Inter-Anglican Standing Commission on Unity, Faith and Order (IASCUFO), and AAC-15.

INTER-FAITH RELATIONS: the Anglican Inter-Faith Commission: the Anglican Communion Office; the Network for Inter-Faith Concerns for the Anglican Communion ("NIFCON"); Lambeth 1988 and Lambeth 2008; Vatican II documents; the Five Marks of Mission, the Book of Common Prayer Baptismal Covenant, and AAC-14.

DISCIPLESHIP: The Arusha Call to Discipleship, the Season of Intentional Discipleship & Disciple-Making (SIDD); AAC-16 Resolution 16.01; Pope Francis' Call to Become Missionary People; and the Five Marks of Mission.

SCIENCE & FAITH: "Faith and Science -- An Appeal for COP 26" (a joint declaration from 40 faith leaders and leading scientists); the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26); the Anglican Communion Science Project; Oxford University, Cape Town University and St. Paul's University in Limuru, Kenya, and 1978 Lambeth.

OPTION 1 & OPTION 2

When all is said and done and the bishops have discerned the various Lambeth Calls, they have been given only two options in responding.

OPTION 1: This Call speaks for me. I add my voice to it and commit myself to take the action I can to implement it.

**Translation: I agree with this Call and it will become a vital part of the Province and dioceses.

OPTION 2: This Call requires further discernment. I commit my voice to the ongoing process.

**Translation: I do not agree with this Call but I can be talked into changing my mind.

