KURDISTAN: Three Local Believers Martyred

"Their Families are devastated and are now destitute. We are grieving."

By Alan Kurdi

Special to VIRTUEONLINE

www.virtueonline.org

September 17, 2023

Local Kurdish Believers Ismael Abdullah Pirot, Omer Abdullah Mohammed and Mohammed Omer Oula, all from Qaladze, were gunned down by a masked motorcycle assassin in a hail of 75 bullets. They lived a couple of hours from us and were part of our discipleship-network.

Ismael, a retired soldier, was married with two children. He was shot eight times, once in the skull and seven times in the chest,

Omer, a government worker, leaves behind a widow and four children. He accepted Jesus in 2019. Omer was shot five times in the head.