- Home
- Lambeth 2022
- News
- Special Reports
- Lambeth Conference 2022
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
KURDISTAN: Three Local Believers Martyred
"Their Families are devastated and are now destitute. We are grieving."
By Alan Kurdi
Special to VIRTUEONLINE
www.virtueonline.org
September 17, 2023
Local Kurdish Believers Ismael Abdullah Pirot, Omer Abdullah Mohammed and Mohammed Omer Oula, all from Qaladze, were gunned down by a masked motorcycle assassin in a hail of 75 bullets. They lived a couple of hours from us and were part of our discipleship-network.
Ismael, a retired soldier, was married with two children. He was shot eight times, once in the skull and seven times in the chest,
Omer, a government worker, leaves behind a widow and four children. He accepted Jesus in 2019. Omer was shot five times in the head.
Mohammed, a car mechanic, leaves behind a widow and five children. He accepted Jesus in 2019. Mohammed was shot five times in the back and chest.
Their widows and eleven children are grieving beyond imagination. And they are completely destitute. There is no social safety net here.
If you would like to help us in providing rent assistance, food, clothes and other vital necessities, you can give online by clicking the link below or sending a cheque with "Martyrs" in the memo line.
https://giving.lovefortheleast.org/martyrs
We will make sure 100 percent of your gift goes directly and immediately to the widows and children left behind.
Please keep the families in your prayers, along with "H" their local leader, and our team as we grieve and regroup. We are all so sad but we rejoice in hope; are patient in affliction; persistent in prayer.
Even in the tears we are eager to see how God will move in this tragedy. He is always redeeming.