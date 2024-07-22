KENYA: Anglican archbishop shares a message to Kenyans following recent unrest, calls for peace, unity and prayer

The anti-government protests happened in Nairobi and across other cities in Kenya. The demonstrations in Nairobi took a violent turn on June 25, with rights groups accusing officers of firing live rounds at demonstrators. Around 50 people have been killed to date.

Since that time, Sapit has called for stability and peace, lamenting injuries and casualties caused, and calling the international community to take notice of what is happening to the people of Kenya.

On July 19, Sapit shared a new statement, on behalf of the Kenyan House of Bishops, addressing the nation and calling the Anglican Church to dedicate Sunday, July 21, for prayers and fasting.

The statement includes a commendation of youth for their "demands for accountability" but appeals to Gen-zs to give time for the government to implement changes demanded. It honors the "lost and injured" and calls for accountability over brutality shown in law enforcement. It appeals to protestors to suspend protests and the opportunists who have infiltrated the protests as a cover to cause harm. The statement also calls for several governmental measures and changes to swiftly address areas of injustice.