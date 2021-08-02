Ndukuba commended the people for their display of faith in God, adding that in the midst of persecution and threats to their lives, they could still rejoice in the Lord. He explained that the completion of the Cathedral is nothing, but the work of faith and God's hand. Appreciating the Bishop and his wife, The Rt. Rev Jacob Kwashi and Mrs. Rhoda Kwashi and the good people of Zonkwa Diocese for their sacrifices towards erecting the glorious edifice to worship God.

In his sermon, Ndukuba urged the clergy to note that he only dedicated the power points in the Church, such as Belfry, Baptism Font, Prayer Desk, Lectern Pulpit, Choir Stall, Chancel Steps and Altar Table, leaving the pews. According to him, anyone who controls the power points in the Church controls the pews and the places so dedicated are the points of authority and power, and therefore, the pastors should guard them jealously.

Calling on the clergy and those present to return to God's Word and the power therein, Ndukuba reminded them that the Anglican Church in Nigeria is Bible-based and must always proclaim God's Word in its totality. He stressed that God wants to raise special vessels for special purposes and noted that the building is not the Church, but the people, those who call upon the name of the Lord with a clear conscience.

The Primate urged people of Southern Kaduna to know that the ceremony that took place was not mere event, but that God had allowed them to pass through all the challenges and attacks, so that they would get the best. He reminded the congregation that God has a better plan for them, and nothing would separate them from God's love.

"God still loves you, and He will show you mercy. He will help you at the right time and will not be late," he said.

Ndukuba led the congregation in a special prayer for the entire land of Southern Kaduna and Nigeria, as a whole.

The Bishop of Zonkwa Diocese, The Rt. Rev Jacob Kwashi, thanked God for the grace and privilege to be used by Him for the special task. He also expressed gratitude to the Primate, his wife, Mrs. Angela Ndukuba, other Bishops and guests for coming to dedicate the Cathedral.

Those who assisted the primate in the dedication were Dean of the Church of Nigeria, The Most Rev (Dr.) Ali Buba Lamido; Bishop of Zonkwa, The Rt. Rev. Jacob Kwashi; Bishop, Kano Diocese, The Rt. Rev Zakka Nyam; Nomadic Mission, The Rt. Rev Simon Peter Mutum; and Bishop, Katsina Diocese; The Rt. Rev Jonathan Bamaiyi;

Others are Bishop of Kaduna Diocese, The Rt. Rev Timothy Yahaya; Bishop, Pankshin Diocese, The Rt. Rev Dr. Olumuyiwa Ajayi; Bishop, Kwoi Diocese, The Rt. Rev Paul Zamani; Bishop, Langtan Diocese, The Rt. Rev Stanley Fube; Dean, St. Francis of Assisi Theological College, Wusasa, The Rt. Rev Praises Omole-Ekun and Bishop, Kafanchan Diocese, The Rt. Rev (Dr.) Marcus Dogo.

(The Rev. Chukwunyere Nwakanma is the Communicator of the Diocese of Zonkwa)