Justin Welby, scrap the Church of England's trans affirming guidance

It is why we stood with Christian parents Nigel and Sally Rowe and supported them as they took legal action against the Department for Education over trans affirming policies in primary schools.

Nigel and Sally decided to take legal action against the government after they and their six-year-old son were labelled "transphobic" by a CofE primary school for refusing to 'believe' in trans affirming policies.

After five years of contending for truth and fighting the case, the Rowes won a huge legal victory, culminating in being awarded £22,000 in legal costs and a commitment from the government to reform their own transgender policies in primary schools.

They have now written to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, urging the Church of England to withdraw guidance that is used in schools to promote damaging transgender ideologies. They cite evidence that policies can have 'catastrophic outcomes' for gender confused children as well as a recent speech by former Attorney General Suella Braverman KC demonstrating how schools may be breaking the law by failing to safeguard gender-confused children properly. Her speech clearly demonstrated that the approach of Church of England schools, and their trans affirming guidance in Valuing All God's Children, is not supported by the law.

