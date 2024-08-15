Justin Welby rebuked over actions in case of chaplain deemed terror threat for questioning LGBT ideology

The decision remains in effect even though Randall was found not to have violated CofE doctrine.

Gregory Jones K.C., tasked with reviewing the clergy discipline tribunal's findings, criticized the CofE's handling of Randall's case, calling the error "gross" and the situation "egregious," The Telegraph noted.

Jones noted that the CofE had failed to justify the safeguarding concerns adequately, suggesting a lack of substantial evidence against Randall. Despite these findings, Welby has blocked Randall from filing a misconduct case against Bishop Lane.

In a sermon that sparked controversy, Randall, who had previously served as a university chaplain at Cambridge, promoted a dialogue on biological sex and conscience rights within a Christian educational context. He argued for a "balanced debate" on such issues, a stance that ultimately led to his job loss and subsequent blacklisting, including being investigated as a terrorist.

The case has escalated to the point where Randall is pursuing a judicial review against Dame Sarah Asplin's decision to dismiss his grievances. Dame Sarah, president of Tribunals, had acknowledged "serious errors" in the handling of the case but did not hold Bishop Lane personally accountable, instead suggesting a reevaluation of the case by an independent team.ennis Quaid reveals why he believes Hollywood has "lost its way"

Amid the legal and ecclesiastical battles, Randall voiced his frustration over the CofE's reluctance to support him, despite shared theological stances. Speaking to the Telegraph, he described the use of safeguarding protocols as a "political tool" against him, undermining his career and personal life.

Andrea Williams, CEO of the Christian Legal Centre and supporter of Randall's case, has also criticized the CofE's stance as contradictory to its teachings. She pointed out the paradox of the Protestant denomination's actions, suggesting that even historical figures like Jesus would struggle under the current doctrines of safeguarding applied by the CofE.

The Disclosure and Barring Service and other regulatory bodies have dismissed actions against Randall, contradicting the CofE Diocese of Derby's stance, which labeled the denomination's own teachings as a "risk factor." This stance has led to Randall being unable to officiate in church services.

"I have been vindicated by a number of secular bodies, but the CofE, who, on paper, share my beliefs and should be supporting me, are refusing to give me my life back," Randall was quoted as saying.