JUSTIN WELBY DEFIES CALLS TO RESIGN OVER 'PROLIFIC' ABUSER

John Smyth QC was accused of carrying out brutal assaults on young men whilst being the head of a Christian charity that ran summer camps for boys

John Smyth QC was accused of carrying out brutal assaults on young men whilst being the head of a Christian charity that ran summer camps for boys

Welby apologised for failing to ensure that allegations were "energetically investigated" in 2013 but said he had known nothing about Smyth's abuse prior to this, so did not think it a resigning issue.

But the petition says: "With sadness we do not think there is any alternative to his immediate resignation if the process of change and healing is to start now."

The Rev Richard Coles, the radio presenter, said: "Anyone in authority who knew about an abuser and did not act properly so that abuse continued should resign. Then [we need] a reset that begins with making safeguarding in the CofE independent of the CofE."

The Rev Giles Fraser, the vicar and columnist, said: "I think it seems increasingly unlikely that the Archbishop of Canterbury can survive in post, given the growing chorus of calls for his resignation from amongst his own clergy."

Welby has supporters who say he has admitted his part in not immediately investigating suspicions about Smyth's abuse of boys at church camps

Welby has supporters who say he has admitted his part in not immediately investigating suspicions about Smyth's abuse of boys at church camps

Others have warned against treating Welby as a "scapegoat", noting that some church officials knew much more than Welby about Smyth's abuse for decades and covered it up.

The petition notes that a report compiled by Keith Makin, a former director of social services, revealed "serious failures in the culture, structures, and leadership" of the church.

It also highlights the report's finding that while Welby did follow church protocol in ensuring that allegations were passed to police in 2013, he failed in his "personal and moral responsibility" to ensure they were being robustly investigated. Smyth's abuses continued until his death in 2018.

Welby worked at Christian camps run by Smyth in the early 1980s. He told the review that in 1981, before he was a priest or held any church role, he had been told by a rector in Paris that Smyth was "really not a nice man". Welby said the warning was "vague" and left him with "no idea or suspicion" Smyth was carrying out abuse.

Smyth's victims included pupils at Winchester College, which did not raise the alarm to police when informed of the allegations but asked Smyth never to contact the boys or the school again. Andrew Watson, the Bishop of Guildford, who went to Winchester, has spoken about how he suffered "violent, excruciating and shocking" beatings.

The three synod members behind the petition are regular critics of Welby. The Rev Ian Paul has criticised Welby for backing the blessing of same-sex couples. The Rev Marcus Walker is leading a campaign criticising Welby over the support given to parish priests. The Rev Robert Thompson has led criticism of the church's handling of safeguarding.

The Rev Canon Martha Mutikani, of the Diocese of Chichester, backed the archbishop, and said: "Why is no one seeing all the other good things done by Justin Welby? I would not ask him to resign. Surely we are Christian and forgiving is our responsibility."

Andrew Watson, the Bishop of Guildford, has said that as a boy he was subjected to a "violent, excruciating and shocking" beating by John Smyth

Andrew Graystone, an advocate for survivors of Smyth's abuse, said: "I'm nervous about calls for Justin Welby to resign. What is needed is not a scalp but a wholesale change of culture in the church."

The Makin report found that in 1982 a report about Smyth's abuses was passed to church leaders -- not including Welby -- who "participated in an active cover-up".

The Anglican Futures website said: "Let's pray Justin Welby does not become a scapegoat ... His resignation may be appropriate but there are many others who should also be held to account."

A spokeswoman for Lambeth Palace said that Welby "reiterates his horror" over Smyth's abuse and has "apologised profoundly both for his own failures and omissions and for the wickedness, concealment and abuse by the church more widely".

But she added: "He had no awareness or suspicion of the allegations before he was told in 2013. And therefore, having reflected, he does not intend to resign."

Since Welby became archbishop in 2013, a plethora of reports have exposed decades of failures from church leaders -- many dating back long before Welby's tenure -- to protect children from paedophile priests.

Welby told The Times in 2022 that he planned to continue in the role until he reaches retirement age in January 2026 "if my health is good and people are happy I'm still there". A Times survey last year found that out of 1,137 active priests, 62 per cent thought Welby was doing a good job and 34 per cent felt the opposite.

END