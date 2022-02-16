Justin Welby claims he's 'not the Pope' -- but he's acting like one

But back in March 2020, Archbishop Welby and the then Archbishop of York, John

Sentamu wrote to all priests that they were bringing in measures to shut down churches.

It meant an end to weddings, funerals, baptisms and Sunday services -- the first time that

churches in this country had entirely closed their doors since the days of King John.

Services went digital with vicars live-streaming from their kitchen tables or rectory

studies -- and it infuriated many Anglicans. They couldn't understand why the vicar could

not celebrate at the church altar, alone, with that service live-streamed. After all, that was

what Roman Catholics were doing -- although decisions about worship came from local

bishops, not directed by Rome.

The familiar altar table, with its candles, its altar cloth, and glimpses of the much-loved

nave where countless generations had worshipped down the years -- all these were

banished and invisible for months at a time when they might have brought comfort to

those at home.

It is not just that Covid decision, however distressing that was, that persuades people.

Welby is more of a Pope than a successor to Robert Runcie, George Carey and Rowan

Williams. It's the trips abroad and the photocalls, the constant Twitter updates about all

manner of subjects under the sun, as if Welby is right at the top -- the apex of the pyramid.

It is also his firmness of purpose and the executive skills gleaned from years in the oil

business that suggest a figure with more authority than his predecessors. I recall years

ago on one of my visits to Rome that Vatican officials could not understand why the

Archbishop of Canterbury did not have more authority and why he didn't knock heads

together. I doubt they say that about Welby -- although they might not like his comment

that he's not a Pope because the Church of England is not a dictatorship, hinting that he

thinks Rome is.

Back here in England, there are times when it would benefit his church if Welby did act

more like a pope -- if that means leading from the top, insisting that changes are made,

and doing a bit of table-banging. Surely it is time for him to help the Church of England's

bedrock: the parishes. For years now, they have been bled dry by the parish share system,

with increasing demands to send money to the dioceses. As church membership declines

-- less than a million attend Church of England services on a Sunday - fewer and fewer

loyal Anglicans are being asked to carry an impossible financial burden of funding their

own parish as well as handing over substantial sums to what could be called regional head

office. And insistence on change at local level must be matched by Welby knocking heads

together to put an end to ever-increasing bureaucracies of the myriad dioceses with their

jobs boom. Climate change officers, sustainability experts, inequality advisers -- you can

find them across the country in the CofE dioceses.

Then there are the number of dioceses and their bishops.

In a document leaked in the past few days that was written by Welby, the current

Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, and Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, and

full of phrases about "a new paradigm", the problem was evident: there are 42 dioceses,

each with a bishop, plus dozens of suffragan bishops as well. Buried within its pages is the

admission that 27 of the 42 dioceses are operating on deficit budgets, although the

document seems to suggest that there should not so much be a drop in episcopal numbers

but non-diocesan ones who would "speak into particular issues". A Bishop of Global

Warming, perhaps?

This latest document from the Archbishops and the Bishop of London says that they are

convinced that "God is calling us to embrace significant change". Welby will soon have

been a decade in office. If he can knock heads together so that the C of E is leaner and

fitter and focuses on prayer, looks after its sacred spaces and keeps them open, then he

will leave a legacy to be proud of.

END