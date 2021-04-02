IT IS FINISHED

For years now I have wondered about an opening verse in Paul's epistle to the Ephesians: "Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places" (1:3). Does EVERY really mean EVERY blessing? If we have been blessed in the past tense (once-and-for-all!) with every spiritual blessing in Christ, then why doesn't my life show it? I am more like a blind man patting the ground for his glasses than a sighted man gazing into heaven bursting-full of gratitude. A friend told me yesterday that he would be an Anglican if he knew Anglicans who showed the joy of the salvation that they profess every Sunday. The problem in Ephesus and our problem, is that, with Christ, we already have all that we need, but we don't know it. We are the man on an ox looking for an ox. So Paul goes on to pray that important prayer for the Ephesians, that the eyes of their hearts will be open so that they will know the hope, see the glorious riches of the inheritance, and experience the incredible great power that is certainly theirs because of Jesus' death and resurrection.

Either Jesus meant "It it finished" and Paul meant "every" spiritual blessing or they meant something else that is not clear to me. On the cross Jesus redefined religion. It is no longer a perennial searching for something in our future that is illusive and slippery, a grasping for some piece of God (some peace, some experience) that is not yet ours. Or, he accomplished our full redemption and set us free to explore it and live into its fulness.

Nothing is missing, all has been accomplished, the full price has been paid, and those who were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ. I will never be more loved or have more of God than I have at this very moment.

Chuck is the Director for the Center for Reformation Anglicanism