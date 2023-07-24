ISRAEL IN CRISIS: Prayer Alert

By Guy Cohen

TIKKUN GLOBAL

July 24, 2023

We are currently witnessing a concerning situation in Israel, as tensions rise and there is a growing fear of a potential civil war. One of the issues exacerbating the situation is the absence of a constitution, which leaves the country without a clear and solid framework for governance.

At present, the Orthodox and Ultra-Orthodox factions hold significant control over the Parliament House and the government. They have been passing new laws that consolidate government power, raising concerns that this could lead to a move towards a dictatorship and a disregard for human rights . Of particular concern is the government's desire to gain control over the Supreme Court, which has historically acted as a balancing force in the nation.

In the past, the Israeli Supreme Court has played a crucial role in upholding human rights and ensuring that government decisions and new laws align with the principles of justice. However, there are fears that these checks and balances may be weakened or even eliminated, leaving citizens vulnerable to potential human rights violations and international legal repercussions.