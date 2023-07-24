jQuery Slider

ISRAEL IN CRISIS: Prayer Alert

By Guy Cohen
TIKKUN GLOBAL
July 24, 2023

We are currently witnessing a concerning situation in Israel, as tensions rise and there is a growing fear of a potential civil war. One of the issues exacerbating the situation is the absence of a constitution, which leaves the country without a clear and solid framework for governance.

At present, the Orthodox and Ultra-Orthodox factions hold significant control over the Parliament House and the government. They have been passing new laws that consolidate government power, raising concerns that this could lead to a move towards a dictatorship and a disregard for human rights. Of particular concern is the government's desire to gain control over the Supreme Court, which has historically acted as a balancing force in the nation.

In the past, the Israeli Supreme Court has played a crucial role in upholding human rights and ensuring that government decisions and new laws align with the principles of justice. However, there are fears that these checks and balances may be weakened or even eliminated, leaving citizens vulnerable to potential human rights violations and international legal repercussions.

It is essential to remember that Israel is founded on democratic principles, and any changes to the system should not compromise the fundamental human rights of its people. Even if certain factions win elections, it is crucial to uphold the principles of democracy and human rights.

The concept of a "constitutional revolution" in Israel refers to the process of expanding judicial review of parliamentary laws, which began with the enactment of two basic laws in March 1992: the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Freedom, and the Basic Law: Freedom of Occupation. These laws were designed to safeguard human rights and serve as a foundation for eventually building a comprehensive constitution for the country.

In this challenging time, let us hope for peace and stability in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the nation and its people.

