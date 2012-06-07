Inhibition of Bishop Lincoln McKoen redux

by David of Samizdat

June 7, 2012

Bishop Lincoln McKoen was fired for reasons unspecified, an action that begs for lurid speculation since it is so difficult to be declared persona non grata in the Anglican Church of Canada. Other than for being too orthodox, of course.

Bishop Anna Greenwood-Lee has not helped by announcing that McKoen was inhibited for "sexual misconduct". Now the ACoC is renowned for its tolerance -- admiration even -- of every possible sexual gratification known to man or beast; the ecclesiastical enthusiasm for the LGBT2QIA+ alphabet soup concoction is undiminished by its ever-increasing diversity or scope-creep as we like to say in the business world. McKoen could not, for example, be fired for having sex with a goat. That would be covered by the "+". Or is it the "A"; I'm not sure but it must be covered somewhere.