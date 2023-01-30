INDIANAPOLIS AND NORTHERN INDIANA IN TALKS TO DISCUSS MERGER OF DIOCESES

"We have grown increasingly together as we think about how God has called us to further communicate the witness of reconciliation in the world by asking the question, 'Is it time for us to come back together and reunify as an Episcopal presence in the state?'," added Bishop Baskerville-Burrows.

Both The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Indiana and The Episcopal Diocese of Indianapolis are encompassed within Province V of The Episcopal Church.

The reunification process would require a favorable vote from both diocesan conventions, as well as the consent of a majority of bishops with jurisdiction and a majority of standing committees of dioceses of The Episcopal Church.

Both dioceses will appoint a small group of leaders to work with a consultant in determining the best questions and next steps for discernment.

"We hope to share with you in the coming weeks those who will come together and form a team for discernment. And we ask for your prayers during this process," said Bishop Sparks.

"There is no forgone conclusion, just an opportunity to ask what God is calling us into as Episcopalians in Indiana to do together," continued Bishop Baskerville-Burrows.

VOL REPORTS

2021 Statistics about the two dioceses is very revealing.

The Diocese of Indianapolis has 48 congregations; Northern Indiana has 33.

Average Weekly Attendance (AWA) in INDIANAPOLIS: 2081. NORTHERN INDIANA: 1,031

Average Sunday Attendance in Northern Indiana in 2019 was 1604, by 2021 it had dropped to 1031. In Indianapolis in 2019 it was 3383, by 2021 it had dropped to 1303 a drop of 38.5%

Baptized Membership to Awa as a percentage of church attendance:

Indianapolis: 25.3%

Northern Indiana: 29.7%

BAPTISMS

Indianapolis Total: 80

Northern Indiana Total: 29

Children: Indianapolis: 66

Children: Northern Indiana: 22

Adult Indianapolis: 14

Adult Northern Indiana: 7

CONFIRMATIONS

Indianapolis: 84

Northern Indiana: 20

WEDDINGS

Indianapolis: 21

Northern Indiana: 18

FUNERALS

Indianapolis: 138

Northern Indiana: 85

