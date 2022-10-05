INDIANAPOLIS: ACNA Parish The Table Flees to The Episcopal Church

The Table is a parish in the Diocese of Churches for the Sake of Others (C4SO) led by Bishop Todd Hunter.

"We sensed there was better alignment for The Table within the Episcopal Church (and especially the Diocese of Indianapolis) than there was within the ACNA, specifically as it relates to:

• Our commitment to resisting patriarchy and empowering women to fully lead in the church (ACNA prohibits women from being bishops).

• Our commitment to social and racial justice, standing in solidarity with marginalized oppressed communities and working for liberation for all.

• Our commitment to cultivating a resilient, non-reactive, non-anxious Christianity.

• Our commitment to practicing a generous "big tent" spirituality rooted in the deep well of the Anglican tradition.

"We have begun the process of applying to be an affiliated ministry of the Episcopal Church, which is a designation that provides time and space for us to move toward full membership as a parish of the Diocese of Indianapolis."

Clearly delighted by the move, the Episcopal Bishop of Indianapolis, one Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows wrote her diocese and said this; "I am writing to tell you about a sign of new life and growth in our diocese. Over the last year, The Table, an Indianapolis congregation planted in 2015 as part of the ACNA has discerned a call to leave that denomination and become part of the Episcopal Church...the Table voted 44-4 to disaffiliate formally with ACNA and pursue affiliation with the diocese."

She said the congregation is committed to being a safe place for LGBTQ people and to joining with us in our work to dismantle systemic racism and discrimination.

The congregation currently worships at a United Methodist Church and will apply to become a missional community under Canon 20 of the Diocese of Indianapolis.

According to Fr. Ben, not much will change in the daily life and worship at The Table. "We are being welcomed as the church we are, which is already well-aligned with the values of the diocese. We are also excited and hopeful for the fruit that this new affiliation will bring, both in and through our community."

