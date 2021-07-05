Are our ways in the U.S all that wicked? No? Then why is the rate of divorce so atrocious (around 50% of marriages), even among Christians? Why is there an epidemic of pornography use and sex-related diseases (even among Christians) in the U.S.? Why is alcoholism and drug addiction at an all time high (even among Christians) in the U.S.? What's going on in the Body of Christ that is causing such disorder? Why are we becoming so vulnerable to sin? I would suggest that Satan has been working overtime in our culture and media-- and we have not sufficiently defended ourselves and our nation spiritually. Our faith has been shallow, even nominal. We have become comfortable, spoiled, and entitled; we have co-opted the ways of world instead of defending the truth of the Bible. We have "left our first love"; we have drifted away from our Lord Jesus, making Him a lesser priority.

Personally, as an early Boomer (born the same year as George W. Bush, William Clinton, and Donald Trump), I need to confess that I contributed to our problems by ignorance and apathy, with my head (and heart) in the sand. I did not diligently examine the immoral directions that we were moving as a culture. I confess to NOT being sufficiently outraged or protesting when God was kicked out of the schools, when abortion became a "right" in our law, when living together before marriage was winked at, and when "no fault" divorce became normal and accepted. I did very little to put the brakes on our cultural decadence, and by indifference, I aided the culture's headlong rush over the moral cliff. Years ago, I sniffed at the "Moral Majority," seeing its leaders as unsophisticated fundamentalists. I was wrong and they were right. But most of us didn't listen.

In my twenties, I was solidly in that prodigal handbasket headed for hell. I promoted sexual immorality, the legalization of intoxicating drugs, and Marxist causes of all kinds. I ignored the issues of economy and national debt, and instead got myself into deep debt through lack of self-control in the use of credit cards. I was wrong, very wrong, and my generation really messed things up for everyone else. We are reaping what we have sown. OK, we were right to protest the Vietnam War, racial discrimination and segregation, and assorted inequalities in the lives of women and minorities. But overall, I must say that our generation and those following us have been far more wrong than right--and we are paying the price. A moral, spiritual, and cultural change toward God is long overdue.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, only You have the wisdom and power and mercy to rescue us from this hole that we have dug ourselves into. First of all, forgive me for my sin, for my part in destroying our land, often by omission and "looking the other way." Use me to be an influence for good. Most of all, Father, I ask that you move Your Holy Spirit to bring revival and healing to our churches and our nation-- in our own time. Reverse our moral direction and return to us "the years the locusts have eaten." We desperately need your guidance in re-moralizing our culture and our government, especially among those who call themselves by Your Name. In conjunction with my brothers and sisters, I pray for these things in the name of our Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. Amen.

Respectfully submitted in love for Christ and also for the American people...