Advent 2022 presents a trifecta of despair: rampant inflation, political stagnation, world conflagration. How is the Lord using us, if He is using us at all? Are we just flies--lower creatures in some order which we cannot see--to be killed for sport?

I can't get to the point of believing Christ is coming back any time soon. 9/11 was a wake-up call, but a wake-up to what? That the Christian message is wrong? That other faiths, more nihilistic, more deterministic, more realistic have better described the human condition: one of every man against another, of every challenge simply a gladiatorial contest in which the Emperor can give a thumbs up or down.

Yet maybe I'm wrong. Maybe I don't see what is in front of me. Maybe I don't feel the vibe of an existence beyond my understanding. Maybe I'm too pessimistic, too narcissistic, too fatalistic to believe in the God Who sent His Son. When will I be proved wrong?

David Duggan is a retired attorney living in Chicago. He is a frequent contributor to Virtueonline