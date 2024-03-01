GSFA Bishops Formation Retreat Entebbe -- February 2024

A total of 26 bishops attended, most with their wives, from six Provinces: Myanmar (Burma), IAMA (Angola), Uganda, DR Congo, Indian Ocean (Mauritius and Madagascar) and Alexandria (The Horn of Africa). Perhaps most striking was the evident joy of the bishops and their wives in being able to meet for fellowship and to be encouraged in their ministries by biblical teaching and practical advice from seasoned and respected leaders such as GSFA Chairman Archbishop Justin Badi, Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba of Uganda and retired Primates Henry Orombi and Mouneer Anis.

Each day began with outstanding bible expositions on biblical leadership from 2 Timothy by Bishop Rennis Ponniah, former Bishop of Singapore and Director of the GSFA Secretariat followed by sessions which provided a deeply encouraging mixture of godly practical wisdom, equipping for mission and orientation about Anglican ecclesiology, including the current crisis in the Communion. Each participating bishop and spouse was presented with a certificate in a closing ceremony.

Further inspiration was provided by visits to Uganda Christian University and the Ugandan Martyrs Museum at Namugongo, commemorating the young men martyred by the King of Buganda in 1885/86 who refused to renounce their faith on pain of death.

Altogether this was a very rich experience for everyone present and an inspiring start to what looks likely to be a major programme of the GSFA. Though the Anglican Communion is undeniably in a time of crisis precipitated by the cultural captivity its traditional leadership, this week in Entebbe was a sign of the reshaped Communion now emerging.

VOL FOOTNOTE: In June the GSFA Primates will meet in Cairo to plan their future in a Communion led by a compromised Archbishop of Canterbury. The moral and spiritual captivity to which the Church of England, the Mother Church, has succumbed, is particularly painful to these godly leaders who are doing their best to withstand modernity in their own provinces. Not only do many Global South provinces face war, pestilence and famine, they must also resist the financial pressure of North American and European provinces using money to push their unbiblical pansexual agenda that they have succumbed too. PRAY FOR THEM.