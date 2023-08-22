GRAFFITI ON OAKVILLE CHURCH BEING INVESTIGATED AS A HATE CRIME

Still, if the graffiti had celebrated Pride Month and denounced the traditional view of marriage, while declaring St. Aidan's a "False Church", would it be investigated as a hate crime?

Halton police are investigating a recent act of vandalism at an Oakville church as a hate crime.

Sometime between the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 19 and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 20, two signs reading "We Stand In Unity With The Halton Community" were cut in half at St. Aidan's Anglican Church, 318 Queen Mary Dr., police say.

The church had set up the signs during Pride Month and left them up afterwards.

The church and attached daycare were also vandalized with graffiti in five areas, according to police.

"They include homophobic slurs and are being investigated as a hate-motivated crime," said Halton Police Media Officer Const. Ryan Anderson.

No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions are available.

When reached for comment Reverend Fran Wallace said that as a community of faith St. Aidan's wished to acknowledge the sadness of this act.