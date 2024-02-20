Global South New Bishops Formation Retreat Kicks off in Kampala

"The main role of a Bishop is to proclaim the gospel to all nations. It's a new calling with new challenges and many opportunities. A lot of doors are opened but not all are meant to be entered," Archbishop Kaziimba said.

"The work to do is so much that we much appreciate the importance of delegation. Work never grows old. It's only us the workers who grow old. Have time for yourself and family. Choose what to do and what not to do," he added.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Global South Fellowship of Anglicans, the Most Rev. Justin Badi Primate and Archbishop of South Sudan, highlighted the objectives of the Fellowship.

"To guard the faith, be united in mission and ministry, establish mutual accountability across members of the Global South and to work for the well-being of the communion." Archbishop Badi explained.

Archbishop Badi noted that the bishop's formation retreat is meant to support new bishops from different provinces in certain areas from those that are more senior in ministry.

"This retreat is to remind bishops of some pitfalls in ministry and to prepare them for the journey ahead on their roles, and to welcome them as members of the Global South Fellowship." Archbishop Badi said.

Several senior leaders, including the former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rt. Rev. Dr. Henry Luke Orombi; the Bishop of Lango Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Prof. Alfred Olwa and the former Provincial Treasurer, Lay Canon Richard Obura among others, have lined up to facilitate the retreat.

During the course of the retreat, the bishops and their wives will tour a number of Church of Uganda projects including Uganda Christian University and Uganda Martyrs Anglican Museum Namugongo.

END