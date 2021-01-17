jQuery Slider

GHANA: New Archbishop elected
GHANA: New Archbishop elected

GHANA: New Archbishop elected

ANGLICAN NEWS GHANA
January 17, 2021

At a special synod for the election of the next Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Ben Smith came out as the 'most preferred' by the House of Bishop's, clergy and laity.

The candidates were the Rt. Rev. Dr. Daniel Torto, (Bishop of Accra) and the Rt. Rev. Ben-Smith, Bishop of Asante Mampong).

The total number of eligible voters was thirty three. The Rt. Rev. Torto pulled fifteen votes (15) votes while Rt. Rev. Ben-Smith won with eighteen (18) votes.

In his acceptance speech, The Rt. Rev. Dr. Cyril Ben-Smith thanked God for his grace and thanked the electorates for voting for him. He urged members present continue to live in peace and harmony.

The ANGLICAN NEWS GHANA described the electoral process as smooth and peaceful one. "We congratulate the Archbishop-elect and pray for smooth transition."

It is not known at this time of posting if the archbishop is with GAFCON. We will keep you updated.

END

