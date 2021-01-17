GHANA: New Archbishop elected

ANGLICAN NEWS GHANA

January 17, 2021

At a special synod for the election of the next Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Ben Smith came out as the 'most preferred' by the House of Bishop's, clergy and laity.

The candidates were the Rt. Rev. Dr. Daniel Torto, (Bishop of Accra) and the Rt. Rev. Ben-Smith, Bishop of Asante Mampong).

The total number of eligible voters was thirty three. The Rt. Rev. Torto pulled fifteen votes (15) votes while Rt. Rev. Ben-Smith won with eighteen (18) votes.