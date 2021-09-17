GAFCON PRIMATES GRAPPLE WITH THE CONSECRATION OF WOMEN BISHOPS IN AFRICA

The Primates acknowledged that while there is disagreement and ongoing discussion on the issues of the ordination of women as deacons or priests, and the consecration of women as bishops, they were agreed that these are not salvation issues. They are not issues that will disrupt their mission: to proclaim Christ faithfully to the nations.

This is an ecclesiastical minefield for the ACNA that is wrestling with the unresolved issue of women's ordination. Whole dioceses are divided over the subject. The ACNA forbids the ordination of women to the episcopacy.

The Primates may have dodged a bullet. Furthermore, there is not a sliver of evidence that such irregular ordinations are a slippery road to homosexuality.

The Primates excoriated the Welsh Bench of Bishops for proceeding with blessing same-sex marriages. Archbishop Foley Beach called it a "significant disruption to the faith" and urged faithful Anglicans to stand "in solidarity for the sake of the gospel."

On the situation in Australia, the Primates noted that an extra-provincial Diocese was necessary to provide a home and oversight for those congregations who are committed to maintaining the historic, biblical faith, as expressed in the Jerusalem Declaration. "The GAFCON Primates remain committed to our core values to maintain and proclaim the faith. That includes establishing Dioceses or even Provinces where needed. We recognize the establishment of such an extra-provincial Diocese as being authentically Anglican."

The Primates noted with concern the rise of severe persecution of Christians, especially in Nigeria, and the tragic circumstances in Afghanistan. Archbishop Henry Ndukuba, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria said: "Persecution will never stop the gospel, it only fuels revival. To those who are suffering, we want to assure you of our love and support. When they kill you, they think they are doing a good work. Stand strong, the God of Jacob is our refuge. He will never leave you or forsake you. GAFCON is standing with you!"

